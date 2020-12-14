The Ingram City Council appointed two women with law enforcement experience to two top positions even as rumors of anti-police-department bias helped spur a flurry of peace officer resignations at the city.
Kathy Rider, a former Ingram police officer, was appointed to the mayorship by a 4-0 vote. Carol Twiss, a recently retired sheriff’s office captain and former candidate for sheriff, was appointed as police chief by a vote of three in favor and one abstention by Councilmember John St. Clair.
Twiss, addressing the audience in the council chambers on Thursday, said she is honored to have been chosen and will ensure the city has adequate law enforcement coverage with the assistance of the sheriff's office and a constable's office until new officers are secured for all positions.
Twiss, who has decades of law enforcement experience, also said she will work closely with the Ingram Independent School District to continue to provide security to campuses. In the wake of the resignations, the Ingram Independent School District Board of Trustees opted to explore whether to create a police department along the lines of the Harper and Center Point school districts. The superintendent said he’s going to bring options back for the board’s review.
“It's somewhat common in today's age to have an ISD PD,” said Bobby Templeton, Ingram ISD superintendent. “But again, nothing was decided in terms of are we doing it or are we not. They just directed me to begin gathering information pursuant to potentially doing it."
Twiss also said she also will meet with local businesses daily to address any questions or concerns they might have. And for residents, an email system will be set up for them to contact the police department with questions or concerns, and she'll also be available by phone, she added.
"Thank you for trusting me," Twiss told the council.
Rider and Twiss were appointed following the recent resignations of Brandon Rowan as mayor, Byron Griffin as police chief and Mark Bosma as city administrator. Additionally, all other police department employees resigned, including a lieutenant, sergeant, four patrol officers and a clerk; they have varying departure dates ranging from late this month to early next month. None of them are city residents. As of Friday, none of them had changed their minds about resigning, according to city officials.
The council on Thursday also accepted the resignation of Councilwoman Shirley Trees, who is the mother-in-law of Griffin.
Although pending litigation and disagreements over policy had a role to play in the resignations of Bosma, Griffin Rowan, and Trees, it appears the mass resignations were fueled in large part by rumors the faction newly in power on the city council wished to defund or abolish the police department and even the city itself. Rider calls these rumors “completely untrue gossip.”
“I don’t know what they were thinking,” Rider said of the departing police officers. “A lot of them were very loyal to their chief, and that was their reason for leaving. But as far as the fear of the new councilmen abolishing the city police, that’s not going to happen. They weren’t going to abolish anything, they weren’t going to fire police or get rid of police officers; that was just rumors spread around town that caused a little bit of a panic.”
Rider said she doesn’t know who started the rumors, but knows they began in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, when four candidates vied for two spots on the council. Two incumbents had faced off against two political newcomers who represented a faction opposed to the policies of the old guard — policies regarding the budget, taxes, wastewater ordinance enforcement and more.
“I think it was a fear campaign to try to keep the powers they wanted in place and not elect new people,” Rider said of the rumors that then-candidates David Britton and Rocky Hawkins intended to combine their votes with ally and sitting Councilmember Claud Jordan to defund or abolish the police department. No public statements any of these three men made to that effect have been located and they publicly denied wanting to abolish the police. Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer publicly denied that his longtime friend, Hawkins, was anti-police or intended to defund or abolish the department. Hierholzer described Hawkins as a good friend to law enforcement who had aided officers in his capacity as a wrangler of loose livestock and a supplier of horses for manhunts.
The extent to which the belief of an impending defunding or abolition of the police department was widespread after the election was in evidence at two recent city council meetings, where some residents and city and school district employees voiced this fear. It also appears that at least one police officer who resigned believed it as well. This officer applied at the sheriff’s office recently and stated on his application that his reasons for leaving the Ingram Police Department were that the City Council had changed and decided to possibly disband or defund the department.
“I know some of those councilmembers personally and that’s not true,” Hierholzer said Friday. “They wouldn’t be swearing in a new police chief if they were going to be disbanding and defunding the police department.”
Hierholzer said the mass of police resignations was “not a correct reaction” to the City Council election.
“Elections have consequences, and if you care about your citizens, you don’t just up and walk out, you work through those consequences and you don’t listen to rumors,” Hierholzer said. “But Ingram will come through this and they’ll be a shining light on the west end again.”
The council also Griffin and Rowan indicated they resigned because the council two weeks ago — through a split vote with the old guard in the minority — abolished the position of city administrator. This move has left the mayor and council with more direct control over city affairs. As it stands now, the mayor has direct authority of the police chief, but the council two weeks ago directed legal counsel to prepare a measure that, if approved, would make the police chief answerable to the council alone rather than just the mayor.
Rowan and Griffin also objected that having a police chief directly answerable to the council muddied the chain of command. He said he meant no offense to the council, but said police are not used to an unclear chain of command.
“I do not see how I can manage the department successfully if I have five diferent people with five different agendas … can’t do it,” Griffin told the council Dec. 1.
Hierholzer noted county department chiefs have to answer to the commissioners court, which is a five-member body whose members each have their own ideas about how things should be done, but the county makes it work. Hierholzer himself doesn’t answer to the court, being an elected official, but the court does control his agency’s budget.
Councilmember Claud Jordan has argued that the city administrator position was like a “wall” between citizens and the city government and has contributed to a lack of responsiveness on the part of City Hall to the concerns of residents. Other proponents of abolishing the post said it was too powerful and led the council to have too-little control of city affairs. Rider said the council let Bosma, as city administrator, “do pretty much anything he wanted” without “any oversight,” which “created some of the internal conflicts and hurt feelings and things like that” over the years.
Rowan and other members of his faction including Trees and Councilmember John St. Clair argued the unpaid, part-time office of mayor is ill-equipped to handle day-to-day matters that arise in a city of Ingram’s size.
Bosma, on Friday, denied making unilateral decisions without council approval and said Ingram will struggle without a city administrator position. Although the position was part-time, he put in more hours “because it was for the betterment of the community.”
Allegations of unilateral action by Bosma emerged Thursday, when the council awarded back pay to police department employees who did not receive longevity pay. The awards totaled $1,300, Rider said. The longevity pay, which was set by a council resolution in 2011, was discontinued for staff hired after May 2016. According to Rider and city staff, discontinuing the pay was an internal decision by Bosma. Bosma said he removed the pay from the budget but made councilmembers aware of this in a meeting before the city council approved the budget.
“My opinion isn't important,” Bosma said. “For me they (Hawkins and Britton) came in, they won the race — I wouldn’t support any of those three guys and I don’t have the same mindset they have, but they won and that’s their business.”
