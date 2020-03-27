Peterson Health will open a mobile coronavirus clinic starting Monday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon at Kerrville City Hall, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson said by opening the mobile clinic at HYEC, it allows medical staff to move possibly infected people to a safer location — away from Peterson’s other facilities.
Appointments are required before visiting the clinic, and the facility is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days per week, Edmonson said.
For the last two weeks, Peterson has performed screenings at Peterson Regional Medical Center and at its urgent care facility on Junction Highway.
Peterson officials said they’ve tested just 12 people for COVID-19. The number of people tested in Kerr County may be much higher, because private doctors are screening people, as is Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Peterson Health officials said the clinic is for people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control related to COVID-19. Symptoms must include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Simply call your primary care provider if you need the screening. Those without a primary care physician may call the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-896-4200 for instructions.
Friday’s press conference also was a chance for Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly to say they’re not prepared — at this time — to issue a shelter-in-place order.
“As I’ve mentioned, this is an action we may take, but at this point, when we have no confirmed cases, it does not make sense,” Blackburn said. “That has all kinds of ramifications if we go that direction. Negative ramifications. However, if we see that there is clearly a need to protect life and health, we will do it. It remains as an option.”
Kelly echoed the comments of Blackburn but stressed the economic impact.
“Frankly, we don’t think it’s absolutely necessary,” Kelly said. “The crisis with what we’re dealing with for sure is a health crisis, but also an economic crisis, and once we issue a shelter-in-place order, that would shut down commerce virtually completely.
“We have a lot of people in this county who do not have benefits, are independent, and they have no safety net whatsoever,” Kelly continued. “If we shut it down, their income stream is gone, and for how long? We are trying to keep everything going like it is.”
Edmondson also took the time to explain the difference between screening, which is done in Kerrville, and testing, which has to be sent out to both public and private labs in San Antonio. The COVID-19 screening is a deep nasal swab, which is sent out to a lab for testing, and Peterson will also test for strep and flu to rule those out.
Right now, depending on where you go, tests are processed anywhere from five to 10 days, and Peterson Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Mack Blanton, who heads up the medical staff, said it’s likely the volume of testing is slowing things down.
“Those labs’ testing capacities are going to be more and more stressed,” Blanton said. “So the time for the testing has increased a little bit. It is purely due to the demand.”
When it comes to navigating the future, including President Donald Trump’s call to have the country reopened for business by Easter, there was some reservation in the room as to whether that was feasible.
“I don’t think we know,” Blackburn said about reopening by Easter. “As you look around the country, how this thing is spreading, it seems remote, but I wish it were true.”
Edmondson said the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline hotline is available at 830-896-4200 and its hours of operation expanded as of Friday to 6 a.m. and midnight seven days a week. He said people should avoid visiting public areas if they think they may have been infected, and stay in touch with their medical providers.
“Use a separate bathroom, if available,” he said.
Edmondson said home isolation for symptomatic people can be stopped after they’re had no fever for at least 72 hours —‚ without the use of medication — and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Isolation also can be stopped if people have received two negative COVID-19 tests in a row, 24 hours a part, and they’ve had no symptoms, including no fever without use of medication. He recommended visiting the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov,to learn more about COVID-19:
