A Center Point man was jailed this week on a sexual assault charge.
On Aug. 4, a Gillespie County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Alejandro Estevan Fuentes, who was indicted recently on the felony, which is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Fuentes was released from the Gillespie County jail the same day on a $25,000 bond, according to county records.
More information will be released when available.
