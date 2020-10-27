Texas' coronavirus numbers soared on Tuesday to the highest level since mid August with more than 7,000 new cases reported by the Department of State Health Services.
On Tuesday, Peterson Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 and five people were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Peterson tested 85 people in its system. Nearly 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 1 in Kerr County.
In October, 134 people have tested positive through Peterson Health. The last time Peterson didn't have a positive test was on Sept. 16.
In Gillespie County, Harper Independent School District confirmed that it had its first COVID-19 case among a high school student. Here in Kerr County, three school districts have had COVID-19-positive students.
