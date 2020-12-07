The final Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll was released Monday, Dec. 7.
Ingram Moore finishes the season tied for 9th place in the Class 3A polls.
Here are the final poll rankings for each Class across Texas.
Class 1A
1. Neches
2. Blum
3T. D’Hanis
3T. Sterling City
5T. Dodd City
5T. Fayetteville
5T. Miller Grove
5T. Veribest
9T. Van Horn
9T. Saint Jo
9T. Bryson
9T. North Zulch
9T. Avery
9T. Round Top-Carmine
9T. Utopia
17T. Water Valley
17T. Aspermont
17T. Benjamin
17T. Prairie Valley
17T. Hubbard
17T. Evant
17T. Abbott
17T. Sulphur Bluff
17T. Oakwood
17T. Leverett’s Chapel
17T. Chester
17T. Nordheim
17T. San Isidro
17T. Austwell-Tivoli
17T. San Perlita
Class 2A
1. Iola
2. Crawford
3T. Thrall
3T. Albany
5T. Wink
5T. Beckville
5T. Bremond
5T. Schulenburg
9T. Plains
9T. DeLeon
9T. Tom Bean
9T. Poolville
9T. Jewett Leon
9T. Harper
9T. Gary
9T. Johnson City
17T. Sanford-Fritsch
17T. Coleman
17T. West Texas
17T. Colorado City
17T. Lindsay
17T. Rio Vista
17T. Archer City
17T. Collinsville
17T. Boles
17T. Deweyville
17T. Cumby
17T. Evadale
17T. Shiner
17T. Freer
17T. Weimar
17T. Sabinal
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Goliad
3T. East Bernard
3T. Gunter
5T. Holliday
5T. Harmony
5T. Lorena
5T. Poth
9T. Brownfield
9T. Sabine
9T. Boyd
9T. Henrietta
9T. Lexington
9T. Orange Grove
9T. Ingram Tom Moore
9T. Hardin
17T. Idalou
17T. Peaster
17T. Rains
17T. Tatum
17T. Shallowater
17T. Nocona
17T. Callisburg
17T. White Oak
17T. Troy
17T. Anderson-Shiro
17T. Caldwell
17T. Central Heights
17T. Vanderbilt Industrial
17T. Santa Gertrudis Academy
17T. Columbus
17T. Corpus Christi London
Class 4A
1. Decatur
2. Wimberley
3T. Bellville
3T. Kennedale
5T. Needville
5T. China Spring
5T. Canyon
5T. Aubrey
9T. Hereford
9T. Gilmer
9T. Farmersville
9T. Graham
9T. Tuloso-Midway
9T. Robinson
9T. Huffman Hargrave
9T. Devine
17T. Pampa
17T. Argyle
17T. Monahans
17T. Stephenville
17T. Melissa
17T. Community
17T. Celina
17T. Spring Hill
17T. Madisonville
17T. Liberty
17T. Carthage
17T. Bridge City
17T. LaVernia
17T. Sinton
17T. Sinton
17T. Calallen
Class 5A
FF. Lucas Lovejoy
FF. Fulshear
FF. Dripping Springs
FF. Grapevine
5T. Denton
5T. New Braunfels Canyon
5T. College Station
5T. McKinney North
9T. Midlothian
9T. Amarillo
9T. Canyon Randall
9T. Friendswood
9T. Flour Bluff
9T. McAllen
9T. North Forney
9T. Magnolia
Class 6A
FF. Klein
FF. Flower Mound
FF. Katy Seven Lakes
FF. San Antonio Reagan
5T. V.R. Eaton
5T. San Antonio Brandeis
5T. Katy
5T. Wylie
9T. San Antonio O’Connor
9T. Byron Nelson
9T. San Antonio Harlan
9T . Denton Guyer
9T. Garland Sachse
9T. Pearland Dawson
9T. Clear Springs
9T. The Woodlands
