The final Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll was released Monday, Dec. 7.  

Ingram Moore finishes the season tied for 9th place in the Class 3A polls.  

Here are the final poll rankings for each Class across Texas.

Class 1A

1.     Neches

2.     Blum

3T.   D’Hanis

3T.   Sterling City

5T.   Dodd City

5T.   Fayetteville

5T.   Miller Grove

5T.   Veribest

9T.   Vernon Northside

9T.   Van Horn

9T.   Saint Jo

9T.   Bryson

9T.   North Zulch

9T.   Avery

9T.   Round Top-Carmine

9T.   Utopia

17T. Fort Davis

17T. Water Valley

17T. Aspermont

17T. Benjamin

17T. Prairie Valley

17T. Hubbard

17T. Evant

17T. Abbott

17T. Sulphur Bluff

17T. Oakwood

17T. Leverett’s Chapel

17T. Chester

17T. Nordheim

17T. San Isidro

17T. Austwell-Tivoli

17T. San Perlita

Class 2A

1.      Iola

2.      Crawford

3T.    Thrall

3T.    Albany

5T.    Wink

5T.    Beckville

5T.    Bremond

5T.    Schulenburg

9T.    Plains

9T.    DeLeon

9T.    Tom Bean

9T.    Poolville

9T.    Jewett Leon

9T.    Harper

9T.    Gary

9T.    Johnson City

17T.  Sanford-Fritsch

17T.  Coleman

17T.  West Texas

17T.  Colorado City

17T.  Lindsay

17T.  Rio Vista

17T.  Archer City

17T.  Collinsville

17T.  Boles

17T.  Deweyville

17T.  Cumby

17T.  Evadale

17T.  Shiner

17T.  Freer

17T.  Weimar

17T.  Sabinal

Class 3A

1.     Bushland

2.      Goliad

3T.   East Bernard

3T.   Gunter

5T.   Holliday

5T.   Harmony

5T.   Lorena

5T.   Poth

9T.   Brownfield

9T.   Sabine

9T.   Boyd

9T.   Henrietta

9T.   Lexington

9T.   Orange Grove

9T.   Ingram Tom Moore

9T.   Hardin

17T. Idalou

17T. Peaster

17T. Rains

17T. Tatum

17T. Shallowater

17T. Nocona

17T. Callisburg

17T. White Oak

17T. Troy

17T. Anderson-Shiro

17T. Caldwell

17T. Central Heights

17T. Vanderbilt Industrial

17T. Santa Gertrudis Academy

17T. Columbus

17T. Corpus Christi London

Class 4A

1.     Decatur

2.     Wimberley

3T.   Bellville

3T.   Kennedale

5T.   Needville

5T.   China Spring

5T.   Canyon

5T.   Aubrey

9T.   Hereford

9T.   Gilmer

9T.   Farmersville

9T.   Graham

9T.   Tuloso-Midway

9T.   Robinson

9T.   Huffman Hargrave

9T.   Devine

17T. Pampa

17T. Argyle

17T. Monahans

17T. Stephenville

17T. Melissa

17T. Community

17T. Celina

17T. Spring Hill

17T. Madisonville

17T. Liberty

17T. Carthage

17T. Bridge City

17T. LaVernia

17T. Sinton

17T. Calallen

Class 5A

FF.   Lucas Lovejoy

FF.   Fulshear

FF.   Dripping Springs

FF.   Grapevine

5T.   Denton

5T.   New Braunfels Canyon

5T.   College Station

5T.   McKinney North

9T.   Midlothian

9T.   Amarillo

9T.   Canyon Randall

9T.   Friendswood

9T.  Flour Bluff

9T.  McAllen

9T.  North Forney

9T.  Magnolia

Class 6A

FF.   Klein

FF.   Flower Mound

FF.   Katy Seven Lakes

FF.   San Antonio Reagan

5T.   V.R. Eaton

5T.   San Antonio Brandeis

5T.   Katy

5T.   Wylie

9T.   San Antonio O’Connor

9T.   Byron Nelson

9T.   San Antonio Harlan

9T  . Denton Guyer

9T.   Garland Sachse

9T.   Pearland Dawson

9T.   Clear Springs

9T.  The Woodlands

