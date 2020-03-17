BANDERA — Services for Rolland “Sonny” Treadaway, 90, who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Bandera, with burial to follow at Bandera Cemetery.
Visitation will precede the service at noon at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
