The National Museum of the Pacific War will honor Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony that will be free to watch online on Monday.
The event can be viewed from 11 a.m. to noon May 31 at https://www.pacificwarmuseum.org/event/memorial-day-2021-a-virtual-commemoration-1.
“The National Museum of the Pacific War honors the men and women who gave their lives in military service,'' states the museum’s website. “This year's commemoration will be via video featuring a keynote by General John F. Kelly, USMC (Ret.) and who recently served as White House Chief of Staff under President Trump.”
The video will honor members of the Memorial Wreath Program and the ceremony will conclude with an invocation by Captain Roger Spencer, USN (Ret) and taps. The program also can be viewed at any time after its initial airing.
