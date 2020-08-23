It was a beautiful weekend in Kerrville. Here are some of our favorite shots from Instagram.
15 photos of a great weekend in Kerrville — some with dogs
View this post on Instagram
Because any day is a good day for a game of gaga ball. #mosummermofun #theresnoplacelikemo #meetstayplaypray #moranchsummercamp #texashillcountry #hunttx #kerrvilletx #kerrcounty #atx #satx #htx #dtx
A post shared by Mo-Ranch Summer Camp (@moranchsummercamp) on
View this post on Instagram
Mahjong Monday 🐉. . . Tune in live @shop_boutiquem 8/24 at 10 am . . #boutiquem #shoplocal #shopsmall #boutiqueshopping #shopinstore #shoponline #handpainted #original #oneofakind #fashionblogger #alepel #mahjong #kimonostyle #firstlook #live #txhillcountry #lifestyle #luxury #kerrvilletx
A post shared by Sterling Stark (@sterlingstark730) on
View this post on Instagram
Hold your horses! We are still in Texas!! ⭐️ . . . Daytripped over to Ingram in the hill country where this homage to the Stonehenge stands in an open field! Can you believe this is just a 4 hour car ride away from The Woodlands! Small Texas Towns have such an abundance of history filled with hidden gems like this which makes for great socially distanced weekend activites. Stonehenge ll was built over 20 years ago by two friends and neighbors Al Sheppard and Doug Hill as an art project! This concrete sculpture recreation is however smaller than the original prehistoric monument in Great Britain and shares the land with two replicas of Easter Island Moai statues as well. Have you gone on any daytrips recently? Tell us some of your favorites!#thewoodlandswanderer
A post shared by Melissa D’Mello |Food & Travel (@thewoodlandswanderer) on
View this post on Instagram
Starbucks date with these two this morning. ☕️🥰
A post shared by Bella Rose Babes 🤩 (@bellarosebabes__) on
View this post on Instagram
Picked up a new hobby🥱 #basics
A post shared by Terrence Sullivan (@terrence._sullivan) on
View this post on Instagram
I love Sundays ✨ They’re perfect for: • Planning out the week ahead of you • Getting organized • Cleaning the house and making things nice for you to be able to come home from work and be peaceful ☕️ • Spending time with family • Setting goals for the week to excite you:) • Self-care 🌹 How do you spend your Sundays?:)
A post shared by Samantha McCracken (@smccrackenn) on
View this post on Instagram
Evening kayak trip down the river with my bug. 🐞👨👧🖤🏞🛶 • • • • • #guadaluperiver #kerrville #texas #hillcountry #kayak #daddydaughterweekend #lovemybug #nature #bytheriver #outdoors #texasforever
A post shared by The Book of Morton (@thebookofmorton) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friday y’all ! Who’s ready to spend some time in this hammock after a long day of swimming in the Guadalupe? I know I am with this Texas Heat. . . . I had the pleasure of photographing this spectacular property that’s up for sale in Hunt, TX. A big shout out the the realtor @bridget_fredericksburgrealty with @fredericksburgrealty for allowing me to photograph this incredible place! This was photographed in collaboration with @wingmanimagery. FYI, this is private property, trespassing is not tolerated. . . . . . . . #kerrville #kerrvilletx #visitkerrville #kerrcounty #heartofthehillcountry #texashillcountry #wearetexashillcountry #texashills #texas #kerrcounty #tmwanders #texastodo #traveltexas #truetexas #igtexas #instagramtexas #hiketexas #sony #sonya7riii #texasmonthly #texashighways #guadaluperiver #hunttx #texasriversandstreams #texaswater
A post shared by Samuel Beaver (@beavers_photos) on
View this post on Instagram
@tori_raggo101 I’ve been with her my whole life! Hopefully we are besties for life 🤞Luv you!❤️
A post shared by 🦋🌻𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕜𝕒𝕟🌻🦋 (@enderthis114) on
View this post on Instagram
‼️🎖2020 Best of Kerr County Readers Choice🎖🏅‼️ 🥳Friends!!! • I have teamed up with The Best Hair Stylist @gladyscantuhair to do a giveaway for a One Hour Portrait Session, Hair & Makeup, Five Star Rental for a Styling Design Rentals and PAX Coffee gift card! • We are super excited to do this giveaway & we are so thankful for your love and support! Here’s how to enter: 1️⃣Must Follow these accounts: @mayraeadsphotography @gladyscantuhair @meraki_kerrville @fivestarpartyevents @towingintegrity @kasi.kwkerrville @paxcoffeeandgoods 2️⃣Like this Post 3️⃣Tag a Friend 4️⃣Comment “Done” once you completed these steps • Share this post for additional entries!😍 • & Congratulations to everyone that won! I love our Kerrville Community • • • 💕Winner will be announced Tuesday! August 25. Winner must travel to Kerrville to claim prize💕
A post shared by Texas Wedding Photographer (@mayraeadsphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
We are very proud of getting voted Best Pest Control in Kerr County. Thank you to all of our customer that made this happen.. we Appreciate each and everyone of you!! @randrpestcontrol #bestexterminators #nobugs #localbusinessowner
A post shared by R & R Pest Control (@randrpestcontrol) on
View this post on Instagram
When your dog ask for you to take him to the river, you take him 💖
A post shared by makenzie (@macantsee) on
View this post on Instagram
Pics from a roadtrip down to Kerrville TX to pick up Bowen’s truck ft. @thetapioca @paultbagley @cookingwithgrayson
A post shared by Ben (@ben.kontrast) on
View this post on Instagram
That look you have when you realize school starts tomorrow.
A post shared by Delilah Poer (@delahlahdoodle) on
Today's front page
