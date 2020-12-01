Following the recent ascension of a faction long without civic power in Ingram, the City Council could make big changes to the positions of police chief and city administrator.
On Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to discuss — and possibly act — to abolish the position of city administrator, which may mean the departure of the man who currently holds that post and leads day-to-day operations at city hall. Also on the council’s agenda is the discussion of, and possible action to, revert the police department back to a city marshal’s office, which might mean the departure of Byron Griffin, who currently serves as police chief in Ingram.
In recent years, actions by Griffin and City Administrator Mark Bosma have been at odds with Councilmember Claud Jordan, who was recently cleared of wrongdoing for a third time in investigations launched against him by Griffin.
Jordan’s faction, which includes people being prosecuted and sued by the city on allegations of violating a wastewater connection ordinance, just went from being powerless at City Hall to holding a majority of seats on the council with the recent election of David Britton and Rocky Hawkins. Jordan and other litigants — who at one time or another have included Hawkins, Britton and a former city councilmember — allege the ordinance has been implemented unfairly and illegally. Their opponents, in turn, have accused defendants of wasting taxpayer dollars in litigation by refusing to obey the law and of engaging in baseless conspiracy theories.
Some allegations of the ascendant faction is that the city over the years has mismanaged the wastewater construction project, hasn’t properly maintained the system, and allowed substandard work to be performed without correction. The council, on Tuesday, is expected to discuss hiring an engineer to examine all phases of the wastewater project in the hopes that such an analysis will resolve some or all questions that have been raised.
Among other matters, the council also is scheduled to discuss and possibly act to:
Reimburse the Hill Country Arts Foundation for costs related to the state arts and crafts fair using hotel occupancy tax funds
Remove a “No Thru Traffic” sign on Ingram Loop. A conversation may ensue over the legality of this sign and whether it makes sense to attempt to dissuade or ban heavy trucks on Ingram Loop.
Change purchasing/procurement policies
“Authorize a city representative to engage in project related to wastewater fees/rates,” according to the agenda language
