A Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail on suspicion of driving a truck into a house Thursday night and severely injuring an 8-year-old girl who was in the home.
According to a city press release, a preliminary investigation showed 23-year-old Isaac Barboza Jr. was traveling on Leland Street in a 2013 white Ford F-250 truck shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday when he veered off the roadway, crashing into a house in the 500 block of Leland. The vehicle went through the wall and into the bedroom of an eight year girl. Barboza was intoxicated at the time, authorities allege.
The girl was pinned underneath the vehicle, but personnel with the Kerrville Police Department, the Kerrville Fire Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office were able to free her, according to the press release. Kerrville EMS transported the girl to Peterson Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, she was flown by helicopter to San Antonio and was listed in critical condition as of 10:40 a.m. Friday.
Police have recommended that Barboza be prosecuted on the charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. The Kerrville Police Department is still investigating the incident.
Barboza, born in 1997, was being held on bonds totaling $67,000, according to jail records. He also is being accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, a misdemeanor.
It appears Barboza was hired by Kerrville Fire Department last year but his current employment status was not immediately available.
UPDATE, NOON: "Mr. Barboza has been with the Kerrville Fire Department since October 28, 2019. Yesterday’s accident is a tragedy for all involved, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured child and her family. The accident is currently under investigation, and Mr. Barboza remains incarcerated in the Kerr County jail." -Stuart Cunyus, city of Kerrville spokesman.
(0) comments
