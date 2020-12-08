The 28-year-old Center Point man accused of driving drunk and killing four motorcyclists this summer has a jury trial slated for Feb. 22, 2021, and civil litigation is pending against him and the store accused of selling him alcohol before the crash.
Ivan Robles-Navejas has been in the Kerr County jail since July 18, when he was arrested following a crash that day on Texas 16 south of Kerrville.
As many as nine motorcyclists, members of the Thin Blue Line for active or retired law enforcement officers, were involved in the wreck.
A grand jury indicted Robles-Navejas on four counts of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, his vehicle being the alleged deadly weapon. Each of the seven charges is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
At least two civil cases were filed, and although both were dismissed on Dec. 2, they are expected to be refiled. The defendants in the dismissed cases included Robles-Navejas; Dolgencorp of Texas Inc., which owns Dollar General; and Ranelle Diane Welch, who was accused of selling alcohol to an allegedly intoxicated Robles-Navejas before the crash.
Plaintiffs included Joseph Paglia, Luanne Paglia, Jennifer Grigsby, John Grigsby, Ricardo Rojas-Garcia, Maria Salas and William White III.
Welch was arrested in August after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission recommended she be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by as much as a year in jail and $1,000 fine. She is free on a $2,000 bond. It didn’t appear that a prosecutor had filed a charge against her as of Dec. 4.
Those killed on July 18 were Joseph Paglia, president of the Thin Blue Line club’s Chicago chapter, retired officer with the Niles City Police Department; Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and a retired pilot for Eastern Airlines; and Michael Gregory White, secretary of the Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer and retired from the U.S. Army.
Retired Niles City, Illinois, police Sgt. Joseph Lazo died July 30 while hospitalized for leg injuries he sustained in the crash. According to WGNTV, he was engaged to his girlfriend in February.
According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Robles-Navejas told jail staff he was born in Mexico, arrived in the U.S. when he was 3 months old, obtained a resident alien green card when he was 24 years old, and was prevented by the pandemic from renewing the card after it expired in January 2020.
AUG. 6 FATALITY
No charges appear to have been filed in another fatal crash that occurred over the summer, although a grand jury is expected to hear the case.
Isaac Barboza, who apologized for the wreck during a video published by a TV news station, appeared to be still out on bond Friday. He was arrested shortly after the Aug. 6 crash on suspicion of driving a truck into the wall of a home and injuring Arianna Guido-Lopez, who died in a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 17.
After the Kerrville Police Department later recommended the man face an intoxication manslaughter charge punishable by two to 20 years in prison, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest and he was jailed in Uvalde County and released on Aug. 21 on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.