TX Forecast
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Windy;69;44;SSE;23;73%;84%;1
Abilene Dyess;Windy;69;44;S;22;61%;85%;1
Alice;Winds subsiding;80;66;SSE;18;69%;59%;2
Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;67;31;NNE;11;32%;25%;4
Amarillo;A little a.m. rain;60;26;NNW;18;68%;71%;1
Angleton;Winds subsiding;74;66;SE;16;66%;25%;2
Arlington;Breezy in the p.m.;67;56;SSE;15;73%;74%;1
Austin;A p.m. shower or two;73;64;SSE;12;72%;86%;1
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. shower or two;76;64;SSE;17;73%;83%;1
Bay;Breezy;74;66;SE;14;73%;31%;2
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;62;SE;11;71%;61%;2
Beeville;An afternoon shower;79;67;SE;12;64%;75%;1
Borger;Morning rain;61;33;N;17;66%;76%;1
Bowie;Increasingly windy;62;47;SSE;18;85%;80%;1
Breckenridge;Rain and drizzle;68;46;S;16;67%;84%;1
Brenham;Mostly cloudy, mild;74;63;SE;12;70%;66%;1
Bridgeport;Winds subsiding;64;51;SSE;17;85%;82%;1
Brownsville;Windy with some sun;79;66;SSE;18;70%;36%;3
Brownwood;Rain and drizzle;68;48;SSE;16;69%;84%;1
Burnet;A p.m. shower or two;70;59;SSE;13;73%;84%;1
Canadian;Rain at times;61;30;NNW;16;85%;88%;1
Castroville;Spotty showers;78;61;SE;13;67%;82%;1
Childress;A p.m. t-storm;59;36;NW;17;84%;88%;1
Cleburne;An afternoon shower;64;54;SSE;14;87%;80%;1
College Station;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;64;SE;18;70%;66%;1
Comanche;Rain and drizzle;67;52;SSE;15;79%;85%;1
Conroe;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;62;SE;11;68%;63%;1
Corpus Christi;Winds subsiding;77;66;SSE;21;73%;57%;2
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;59;SSE;12;70%;68%;1
Cotulla;Winds subsiding;81;65;SE;18;61%;33%;2
Dalhart;Rain in the morning;54;24;NNE;17;67%;74%;2
Dallas Love;Cloudy and windy;65;59;SSE;18;77%;64%;1
Dallas Redbird;Increasingly windy;66;59;SSE;17;74%;74%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;63;57;SSE;20;79%;64%;1
Decatur;A p.m. t-storm;62;47;SSE;13;82%;83%;1
Del Rio;Winds subsiding;78;59;SE;18;62%;44%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;76;57;SE;19;61%;36%;2
Denton;A p.m. shower or two;65;51;SSE;15;76%;86%;1
Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;72;51;NNE;13;62%;28%;3
Dumas;Rain in the morning;53;24;N;16;70%;74%;1
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;82;65;SSE;19;56%;19%;4
El Paso;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;32;NW;11;54%;1%;3
Ellington;Winds subsiding;71;64;SE;16;71%;62%;2
Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;SSE;13;59%;31%;3
Fort Hood;A p.m. shower or two;69;60;SSE;14;80%;81%;1
Fort Worth;An afternoon shower;65;53;SSE;15;75%;76%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;66;57;SSE;20;74%;85%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Windy, a p.m. shower;67;58;SSE;19;76%;81%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;66;59;SSE;16;79%;73%;1
Fredericksburg;An afternoon shower;68;56;SSE;14;76%;82%;1
Gainesville;A stray p.m. t-storm;63;53;SSE;14;79%;76%;1
Galveston;Winds subsiding;69;63;SE;16;74%;62%;3
Gatesville;A p.m. shower or two;68;57;SSE;10;78%;83%;1
Georgetown;A p.m. shower or two;70;59;SSE;10;77%;88%;1
Giddings;Mostly cloudy, mild;74;65;SE;10;67%;69%;1
Gilmer;Cloudy;67;59;SE;7;69%;65%;1
Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;44;SSE;16;77%;80%;1
Granbury;A p.m. shower or two;67;56;SSE;12;74%;84%;1
Grand Prairie;Breezy in the p.m.;67;56;SSE;13;73%;72%;1
Greenville;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;SSE;12;62%;61%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;54;31;NW;29;44%;25%;3
Hamilton;A p.m. shower or two;68;54;SSE;12;80%;85%;1
Harlingen;Partly sunny, warm;83;68;SSE;21;66%;25%;4
Hearne;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;62;SE;12;69%;74%;1
Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;80;60;SE;13;62%;28%;4
Henderson;Inc. clouds;68;59;SSE;8;67%;64%;1
Hereford;A morning t-shower;59;27;N;15;64%;73%;2
Hillsboro;An afternoon shower;67;56;SSE;13;80%;81%;1
Hondo;A couple of showers;74;62;SE;18;69%;83%;1
Houston;Clouds and sun, mild;73;63;SE;11;67%;62%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;72;65;SE;16;68%;63%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;71;66;SE;18;68%;63%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;74;65;SE;12;67%;63%;2
Houston Clover;Breezy;73;64;SE;14;65%;62%;2
Houston Hooks;Breezy in the p.m.;71;63;SE;13;72%;63%;1
Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;73;67;SE;16;69%;64%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Breezy;72;65;SE;15;68%;62%;2
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;63;SE;8;65%;55%;1
Ingleside;Winds subsiding;77;68;SSE;18;78%;44%;2
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;60;SSE;8;64%;55%;1
Jasper;Partly sunny, mild;71;60;SE;6;67%;63%;2
Junction;Breezy;72;55;SSE;16;64%;73%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Breezy and warm;75;64;SSE;15;76%;82%;1
Kerrville;Rain tapering off;70;54;SSE;13;72%;82%;1
Killeen;A p.m. shower or two;69;60;SSE;14;80%;81%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;A p.m. shower or two;69;60;SSE;14;80%;81%;1
Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;80;67;SSE;19;71%;56%;2
La Grange;An afternoon shower;74;65;SE;10;65%;77%;1
Lago Vista;A p.m. shower or two;72;62;SSE;14;79%;82%;1
Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;67;57;SSE;13;70%;70%;1
Laredo;Breezy and very warm;82;60;SSE;16;54%;9%;4
Llano;An afternoon shower;71;54;SSE;12;75%;81%;1
Longview;Mostly cloudy;68;58;SSE;8;66%;64%;1
Lubbock;A shower and t-storm;64;31;WNW;16;64%;86%;2
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;60;SE;11;69%;63%;1
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;83;69;SSE;19;63%;17%;4
Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;67;61;SSE;16;83%;85%;1
Mckinney;Cloudy and windy;65;57;SSE;20;76%;74%;1
Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;66;57;SSE;13;73%;62%;1
Midland;Winds subsiding;67;41;NW;16;69%;100%;2
Midland Airpark;Winds subsiding;67;41;NW;16;69%;100%;2
Midlothian;Increasingly windy;66;58;SSE;16;85%;73%;1
Mineola;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;59;SSE;7;65%;60%;1
Mineral Wells;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;53;SSE;19;87%;85%;1
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and mild;65;58;SE;9;68%;65%;1
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;59;SE;8;68%;63%;1
New Braunfels;An afternoon shower;75;62;SSE;13;72%;80%;1
Odessa;A t-storm around;65;40;WNW;15;62%;77%;3
Orange;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;60;SE;9;70%;76%;2
Palacios;Windy;72;67;SSE;18;78%;66%;2
Palestine;Mainly cloudy, mild;73;61;SSE;9;61%;64%;1
Pampa;A touch of rain;61;28;NNW;18;76%;72%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Occasional rain;57;30;N;17;76%;76%;1
Paris;Breezy in the p.m.;63;54;SSE;14;72%;72%;1
Pecos;Mostly sunny;68;37;WNW;9;49%;11%;3
Perryton;Periods of rain;59;27;NNW;20;79%;78%;1
Plainview;A stray p.m. t-storm;60;30;NW;15;79%;79%;2
Pleasanton;An afternoon shower;77;65;SE;12;65%;59%;1
Port Aransas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;66;SSE;14;81%;44%;2
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, warm;78;67;SSE;20;73%;37%;4
Port Lavaca;Breezy;74;66;SE;16;73%;80%;1
Randolph AFB;A warm breeze;74;64;SSE;16;74%;76%;1
Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;80;69;SSE;20;72%;44%;2
Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;76;67;SSE;14;76%;44%;2
Rocksprings;Winds subsiding;69;54;SSE;17;75%;66%;2
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;50;SSE;20;62%;67%;1
San Antonio;An afternoon shower;75;63;SE;12;73%;74%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Breezy;74;63;SSE;15;77%;78%;1
San Marcos;An afternoon shower;74;62;SSE;13;71%;79%;1
Seminole;Rain and drizzle;66;36;WNW;12;57%;83%;3
Sherman-Denison;Windy;64;53;SSE;19;75%;78%;1
Snyder;Windy in the p.m.;66;38;SW;16;73%;74%;1
Sonora;Breezy;71;45;SSE;17;67%;75%;1
Stephenville;Increasingly windy;64;54;SSE;16;82%;85%;1
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;59;SSE;11;66%;70%;1
Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;69;40;SSW;17;65%;75%;1
Temple;Breezy;67;61;SSE;17;87%;81%;1
Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;68;57;SSE;14;73%;68%;1
Tyler;Cloudy and mild;69;60;SSE;10;66%;69%;1
Uvalde;Breezy in the p.m.;76;60;SE;12;68%;44%;2
Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;66;40;S;19;73%;84%;1
Victoria;Breezy and warm;77;64;SE;15;73%;78%;1
Waco;Breezy;69;61;SSE;16;73%;78%;1
Weslaco;Partly sunny, windy;79;66;SSE;18;56%;34%;4
Wharton;Breezy;75;65;SE;15;73%;65%;1
Wichita Falls;A p.m. t-storm;63;43;S;20;82%;84%;1
Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;68;39;N;13;51%;29%;3
Zapata;Breezy and very warm;84;62;SE;14;53%;12%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
