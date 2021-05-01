Mary Ellen Summerlin conceded the race for Kerrville City Council Place 1 after polls closed Saturday and uncanvassed results were released.
The uncanvassed results show Roman Garcia led with 56.82% of the vote to Summerlin's 43.18%.
Garcia addressed his supporters at an Election-Day watch party following the results.
"We all worked so hard to accomplish this victory," Garcia said. "And this victory is for all of us. It's for Kerrville; it's for everybody here. And I am so honored that you took me up to be your candidate and gave me, like I said, a second chance."
It was Garcia's second foray into a city council race and his first victory.
"I am disappointed not to have won, but I am proud of the campaign we did," Summerlin said following the results. "We had done everything we knew to do to persuade the citizens of Kerrville that I was the best candidate. They chose somebody else instead. That's their right, that's the democratic way. It's the best campaign that I've ever been associated with."
Garcia told supporters he looks forward to serving.
"And I'm sure you all will hold me accountable," Garcia said.
