Our Lady of the Hills had a tough week as they dropped back to back contests after falling to No. 9 4A Private School Schertz John Paul II by the score of 89-52.
OLH was outscored 21-9 in the first quarter despite four points from Cade Crawley and another bucket by Treves Hyde.
Michael Barraza hit a free throw and Daniel Schultz went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in the first period.
Sam Ibarra hit the first of four 3-point shots in the second quarter as he scored five points in the first half of play.
Schultz knocked down a shot and Austin McDorman went 2-for-2 from the line as OLH trailed 38-18 at intermission.
Ibarra hit two 3-point shots in the third quarter as OLH picked it up offensively.
Schultz scored four points and Chandler Harris knocked down a shot and a free throw, but Schertz John Paul II scored 33 points in the third quarter to go on top 71-32 after three.
In the final period of play, OLH outscored Schertz John Paul II 20-18.
Ibarra hit his final 3-point bucket and scored five points in the quarter.
Schultz knocked down three baskets and Crawley scored a bucket and a free throw in the final period of play.
McDorman scored four points in the final period and Hyde hit a charity shot to round out scoring for the Hawks.
The Hawks fall to 6-6 on the season.
