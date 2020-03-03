02062020-LarryLeitha.jpg

Kerr County Sheriff candidate Larry Leitha. 

As the first ballots from Tuesday's Republican Primary Election started to trickle in, Larry Leitha maintained a slim lead over Kerr County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eli Garcia, who showed strength in same-day turnout. 

Garcia trailed Leitha by 48 points, cutting into Leitha's lead in early and absentee voting. Garcia had 332 votes, or 28%, on Tuesday.

However, just 156 votes separated Leitha and third place, currently held by Kerr County Sheriff's Capt. Carol Twiss. Former Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin was running fourth, but had strong turnout on Tuesday then he did in early voting. 

The end result tonight is almost certainly a runoff election on May 26 for the Republican nomination to face Libertarian Warren Funk in the Nov. 3 General Election 

Votes 

Pct 

 Larry Leitha

2029

 27.59

 Eli Garcia

1981

 26.98

 Carol Twiss

1873

 25.47

 Mitch Lambdin

 1179 

 16.03

 Tommy Eddie Hill

  293

 3.98

