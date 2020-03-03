As the first ballots from Tuesday's Republican Primary Election started to trickle in, Larry Leitha maintained a slim lead over Kerr County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eli Garcia, who showed strength in same-day turnout.
Garcia trailed Leitha by 48 points, cutting into Leitha's lead in early and absentee voting. Garcia had 332 votes, or 28%, on Tuesday.
However, just 156 votes separated Leitha and third place, currently held by Kerr County Sheriff's Capt. Carol Twiss. Former Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Mitch Lambdin was running fourth, but had strong turnout on Tuesday then he did in early voting.
The end result tonight is almost certainly a runoff election on May 26 for the Republican nomination to face Libertarian Warren Funk in the Nov. 3 General Election
Votes
Pct
Larry Leitha
2029
27.59
Eli Garcia
1981
26.98
Carol Twiss
1873
25.47
Mitch Lambdin
1179
16.03
Tommy Eddie Hill
293
3.98
