A community disaster response group is taking donations to buy meals for law enforcement officers and has slated a rally for Aug. 15 at the courthouse.
About 20 members of the group plan to buy sandwiches and other items for distribution to officers on duty Aug. 15 and Aug. 17. Those who wish to support the effort with funds or sports drinks such as Gatorade may drop off money or items at Buddy’s 39 Donut, 3324 Texas 27, in Ingram. Any funds in excess of what is needed for meals for the three major local law enforcement agencies — Ingram Police Department, Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office — will be donated to the agencies, said Raymond Howard, lead coordinator for the Hill Country Watchmen.
Howard encouraged Kerr County residents to show their support for Texas peace officers by showing up to the courthouse with signs and flags sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 15.
“It’s to show support for our local police officers, to show that this town supports them 100 percent and we appreciate what they do every single day,” Howard told The Times. “We’re just trying to be supportive of them, because this is a hard time for them with all the stuff going on across the country. They need to know that we care that they’re there doing what they do every single day.”
Members of the Hill Country Watchmen recently completed Stop the Bleed Training and are organizing to help support local law enforcement agencies in the event of a natural or manmade disaster, Howard said.
Anyone interested in more information about the group can contact him at rayhoward127@gmail.com using “Hill Country Watchmen” in the subject line.
