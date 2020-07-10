Jasen Zirkel began firing texts to his former Tivy soccer teammates in mid June, asking them all the same question: Did they have any interest in forming a team to compete in the city of Kerrville’s 8-on-8 Adult Soccer League?
All of his former teammates gave the same answer: Of course they wanted to play again with Zirkel, who is currently a sophomore midfielder at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The next order of business, then, was finding a team name. Joel Pelton, who scored 31 goals during Tivy’s historic 2019 season, suggested in the group chat they call themselves “The Corona Cowboys.”
That became their nickname. The current members of the Corona Cowboys produced one of the greatest runs in Tivy soccer history, leading the Antlers to back-to-back district titles in 2018 and ‘19. In the latter year, they advanced to the Region IV semifinals for the first time since 2004.
Now, they are one of six teams that play at the Kerrville Sports Complex every Tuesday and Thursday, competing for a summer league championship. Antlers FC and Flamingos FC — teams that feature current Tivy and schreiner players, respectively — are also pursuing a title. A 4-team playoff will begin July 28.
“Being back on the field with the guys I started playing Tivy soccer with is always a great time,” former Tivy all-state defender Caleb Kissinger said. “It gives me flashbacks of the good times we had together growing up, and all the laughter and joy we all had playing together.”
Kissingers and his teammates shared plenty of laughs during their 5-4 win over the Wee Lads on Thursday to improve to 3-1-1 in the league. But that was mainly because they realized their conditioning levels had declined since their time at Tivy. The Wee Lads’ goalkeeper, Shane Heffernan, coached the Corona Cowboys when they played for the select travel team Kerrville Crush. Throughout Thursday’s game, he made sure to tease his former players for being out of shape.
But in a way, all that ribbing revealed another benefit of the league: It’s helping local athletes remain active during a time when it’s easy to remain idle.
“I feel like this league means a lot to a lot of people every year, but this year more specifically because everyone has been inside, not doing much,” said Justin Rodriguez, the recreation coordinator for the city of Kerrville. “The games are very competitive. We have a bunch of great talent out here, a bunch of people playing at different levels, playing in high school, playing in college and playing at club levels.
It’s great to see people out here just interacting, playing a sport that we love.”
