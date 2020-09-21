When it comes to keeping the community safe from the coronavirus while getting back to business, one of the best models has been the efforts by Schreiner University.
It’s not convenient or easy, but inaction is not either. There seem to be two trains of thought on the coronavirus — mitigation efforts to prevent the spread, and those who resist efforts that would curtail their usual activities.
We are understanding of both points of view, but we’re more sympathetic to a private institution having the right to determine the best policies for its community — albeit employees, customers, students or others it serves.
Recently, a freshman student argued she was being discriminated against by being forced to wear a face mask on the Schreiner campus. Her complaint is backed by two attorneys who claim that her rights are being violated under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But the ADA doesn’t make clear what a reasonable accommodation is for those who decline to wear a face mask during a pandemic. We think the virtual learning environments offered by the university — although certainly not as satisfying as in-person learning — are reasonable accommodations.
In a publication by the Southeast ADA Center and Burton Blatt Institute at Syracuse University the guidance is listed this way:
“In some unique circumstances where the interaction is not brief (e.g. a college or university that offers students extended residency in dormitories), the school may ask students with non-obvious disabilities for medical documentation about the person’s disability that is narrowly tailored and is absolutely necessary to:
Verify that the individual meets the ADA definition of disability (i.e., has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities); or
Describe the needed modification; or
Show the relationship between the individual’s disability and the need for the requested modification.
And this is the challenge for places like Schreiner University and other businesses that attempt to manage one person’s request, while maintaining policies they feel best protect their intitiution — from the virus, disruption caused by it, and frankly, the risk of additional liability.
Schreiner University has been absolutely diligent when it comes to doing exactly that, and is within its bounds of authority to set guidelines for its community.
The desire by a student to not wear a mask is understandable, but looking back at communications from Schreiner University to this newspaper since May it’s pretty clear to us that university officials has been very clear, proactive and open about its plans and expectations, along with its challenges, when it comes to reopening the campus to students.
The coronavirus certainly has been an inconvenience and disruption to our ways of life, but we think Schreiner University has been a clear leader in our community when it comes to planning, adapting and making the best out of very challenging circumstances.
