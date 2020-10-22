After three consecutive days of double-digit coronavirus cases, Peterson Health caught a bit of a break on Thursday with just four new cases reported among Kerr County residents.
Another bit of good news is that at least one person was sent home from the hospital on Thursday, but Peterson Regional Medical Center still has seven people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Since Monday, 37 people have tested positive through Peterson Health, which has tested more than 400 people during that period.
Based on Kerr County reporting there had been 875 positive cases since April 1, Thursday's numbers helped drive the total results past 900 people from Kerr County testing positive during the pandemic.
The last time Kerr County had no positive results returned was Sept. 16.
The situation in the schools came into focus on Thursday when the state released data that showed Kerrville Independent School District has had 10 students positive, along with five staff members. Ingram Independent School District has had five students and five staff members test positive.
On Thursday, Center Point Independent School District officials sent students home in grades six through 12 after four students had tested positive. That initial outbreak was believed to have begun with members of the football team, which had to forfeit its game this week against Johnson City.
Center Point's secondary campus will be closed on Friday as the district begins a deep-cleaning process to help control the spread of the virus.
Across the state of Texas on Thursday more than 5,900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 85 deaths. The case count was highest one-day total since August.
Not only did the number of cases rise but so did the number of people hospitalized. Across Texas, 4,931 people were hospitalized with the virus. In the San Antonio region, which includes Kerrville, COVID-19 patients accounted for 5% of the total number of people hospitalized in the region.
