The Comfort Bobcats improve to 7-3 on the season with a shut out victory over Luling 76-0 Friday night.
Comfort scored 42 points in the first quarter and added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to jump to a 56-0 halftime lead.
Comfort's regular season comes to an end, but they made the playoffs and they will face Jourdanton Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in Somerset.
Jourdanton won District 14-3A.
Stats and scoring drives below submitted by George Edwards who is Sports Information Directory at Comfort ISD.
Jose Herrera had 5 receptions for 193 yards and 2 TDs. Herrera became Comfort's all-time leader in receiving yards in a career with 1,965 (and counting), passing Vance Lich's (2006-07) mark of 1,679. Herrera finishes the regular season with 43 catches for 1,025 yards and 18 TDs.
Luling 0 0 0 0 = 0
Comfort 42 14 14 6 = 76
1st Quarter
Comfort: Chris Rodriguez 2 yard TD run 10:33 1st Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 7-0
Comfort: Jose Neri, Jr. 13 yard TD run 8:29 1st Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 14-0
Comfort: Oscar Falcon 52 yard Punt Return TD 6:40 1st Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 21-0
Comfort: Jose Herrera 73 yard TD pass from Oscar Falcon 1:43 1st Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 28-0
Comfort: Chris Rodriguez 16 yard TD run 1:25 1st Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 35-0
Comfort: Oscar Falcon 42 yard Punt Return TD 0:11 1st Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 42-0
2nd Quarter
Comfort: Jose Herrera 22 yard TD pass from Oscar Falcon 8:00 2nd Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 49-0
Comfort: Freddy Lozano 28 yard TD pass from Oscar Falcon 3:39 2nd Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 56-0
3rd Quarter
Comfort: Chris Rodriguez 32 yard TD run 9:39 3rd Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 63-0
Comfort: Chris Rodriguez 86 yard TD run 2:54 3rd Oscar Falcon PAT Comfort 70-0
4th Quarter
Comfort: Ian Aguirre 11 yard TD run 7:03 4th Oscar Falcon missed Comfort 76-0
With the win the Cats finish the season at 7-3 and 1-3 in District 13-3A play.
They will face Jourdanton-District Champion of 14-3A on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 PM in Somerset.
