San Antonio television station KSAT is reporting that San Antonio's first case of COVID-19, outside of those quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base, was reported.
The television station reported the patient recently traveled out of state and is in self-quarantine with family, officials said. Doctors are conducting an extensive investigation into this person’s history. Officials plan to release additional details Friday as they become available.
