Owners of vehicles damaged last month when diesel fuel was incorrectly dispensed from unleaded pumps at a Circle K in Kerrville may submit claims for reimbursement, a spokesman for the company said.
In posts to Facebook on Aug. 24, some drivers reported their vehicles no longer working after they’d gassed up at the station at 505 Sidney Baker St.
“As soon as we became aware of the situation, we closed down all fuel pumps at this location and called a specialized environmental team to inspect and clean the fuel tanks,” said Circle K spokesman Laurence Myre Leroux in an email. “Independent lab test results later confirmed a product quality issue. We stand by the quality of our fuel. That said, issues do occasionally arrise. At Circle K, we deeply care about our customers and ask them to contact our store directly to issue a claim number or our claims department at risk@circlek.com with any concerns or status about this situation.”
In the various conversations about the issue on Facebook, one person said it cost $662 to fix a car rendered nonfunctional from the incident. Several other people had said they’d already been reimbursed for the cost of fixing their vehicles. At least one person claimed a class-action lawsuit might be brewing and referred people to a pair of attorneys, but an attorney at one of the firms said that after doing some research on the issue, including conferring with an expert, he discovered that a little diesel in an engine can be flushed out and shouldn’t cause permanent damage. Therefore, he said, he wouldn’t accept those cases.
