A very strong arctic cold front brings the coldest air of the season across the Hill Country on Thursday. A disturbance also brings the risk for wintry precipitation across the area Thursday, especially before sunset.
A mixture of cold rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible. If we see snow, it is expected to occur during the midday and late afternoon hours on the backside of the storm system.
Ice from freezing rain is the favored precipitation type for this event. This scenario should create an icy landscape across the region with travel problems expected Thursday across most of the Hill Country, Central Texas and North Texas region.
WINDY AND VERY COLD THURSDAY
Temperatures tumble into the 20s most of the day on Thursday. North winds average 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This should produce wind chill values in the teens and single digits all day long.
Areas of light frozen precipitation will keep area roads icy and dangerous. Precipitation chances dwindle during the afternoon, but sub-freezing temperatures keep the threat for dangerous roads in the forecast Thursday night into Friday.
BITTER COLD THURSDAY NIGHT
Thursday night should be the coldest night of the forecast period. Low temperatures drop to between 10 and 15 degrees across most of the region. Wind chills may drop to near zero or slightly below zero Friday morning.
Plan on dangerously cold temperatures that could burst pipes. Protect pipes, pets, people and plants.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Thursday night through Friday morning.
VERY COLD FRIDAY
Friday should be dry, but it will remain cold across the area. High temperatures will climb slowly into the lower and middle 30s. It is possible that we remain below freezing throughout the day.
Some locations may not get above freezing for a total of 60 hours.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph, producing cold wind chills in the single digits and teens early in the day.
Areas of lingering ice on the roads can be expected, despite no significant precipitation in the forecast.
COLD TEMPS CONTINUE FRIDAY NIGHT
Low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens and lower 20s Friday night. This promotes another hard freeze across the area. Black ice may create slippery spots on the roads overnight.
A LITTLE WARMER SATURDAY
Saturday offers our first chance at seeing widespread temperatures above freezing. Most areas climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be calmer at less than 10 mph.
MUCH NICER SUNDAY
Although clouds and a low chance of rain is in the forecast, it should be warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Most of the area should thaw out Sunday afternoon.
