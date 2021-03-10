Charles Ray Dobbs is more than a former track and field coach at Tivy High School. He was a mentor and a coach to many of Tivy’s most notorious athletes.
Coach Dobbs had a knack for getting the most out of every athlete and student who participated in athletics.
Whether it was junior high P.E. class or Tivy High School’s track and field program, Dobbs had high expectations for each and every student that was under his supervision.
Dobbs was honored at a special ceremony Thursday, Mar. 4, at Antler Stadium, prior to the evening’s relay competitions.
It was announced during the ceremony that the Antler Relays would live in history with a new name: It will officially be called the “Charlie Dobbs Antler Relays.” As part of the ceremony, Dobbs was presented with a plaque commemorating his 30-year tenure as track and field coach for the Tivy Antlers. He graciously accepted the award at mid-field on the “T” and was surrounded by his family and friends.
Dobbs will forever live in the memory of those who knew him as a teacher and a coach.
When the Antler Relays officially became “The Charlie Dobbs Antler Relays,” it was the culmination of years and years of making the most out of athletes who ran for him during his 30 years of coaching and teaching within the Kerrville Independent School District.
THE BEGINNING OF DOBBS’ JOURNEY
Dobbs recalled the inspiration for his journey in life as a track coach, and many may not know Dobbs is a product of Junction High School.
“I graduated from Junction,” Dobbs said. “Track was a pretty big deal there when I was running.”
He participated in their track program and would run at the next level upon graduation.
“I ran track for two years at a junior college,” Dobbs explained. “I got some money for that with a scholarship.”
In the 1950s, Texas was dealt serious economic woes during the “seven year drought” which forced Dobbs to finish out his education at Southwest Texas, now Texas State, in San Marcos.
“That part of my life was simply to finish my education as close to home as possible.” Dobbs said.
ONE YEAR IN GALVESTON
After college, Dobbs would become a teacher in Galveston for one year.
“I didn’t stay there long,” Dobbs said. “I came to Kerrville right after that. … My wife was from Kerrville. I became a teacher in the Kerrville school system, teaching shop the first time around.”
Dobbs was not involved in the athletics program yet and had no interest in athletics unless he was involved with a track program, which was not an option at the time.
He got out of teaching a couple of years after teaching shop.
Dobbs worked in a lumberyard for a few years after that, until 1970, when he returned to teaching. This time, he was involved with the track program, which was not very big in Kerrville at the time.
“We didn’t even have a track at the high school or at the stadium when I got the job,” Dobbs recalled. “We could sometimes use the half track they had at Schreiner College for the kids to practice at, but the rest of the time, we ran on the grass.”
He couldn’t recall the specific year, but Dobbs figured it was somewhere between 1972 and 1974, when Tivy decided to expand their track program.
Dobbs became the first coach involved with the Antler Relays.
“I was there for the first event,” Dobbs said. “I saw it start out in the beginning and have watched it grow each year since that time.”
MEMORABLE TRACK TEAMS OF THE PAST
Dobbs recalled some of the track teams he coached over the years, including athletes like Mike Dyal.
Dyal was a three-sport athlete who lettered in football, basketball and track and field in the 1980s. He went on to become an All-Lone Star Conference football player at Texas A&I, now known as Texas A&M-Kingsville, followed by a four-year career in the NFL, playing the position of tight end. His career included time with the Los Angeles Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers.
Dobbs played a role in Dyal’s career, helping him to become a better runner and overall player.
Joe Baker lives in the memory bank as a track and field star and also as an athlete who had a successful career in basketball.
Baker is a member of the Tivy Hall of Fame after earning All-American honors in track and field. He ran the open quarter mile relay with a time of 46.5 seconds. This enabled Baker to qualify for the Junior Olympics and gave him a chance to make the U.S. Olympic Team.
Baker was also a member of the 1989 NAIA National basketball championship team at St. Mary’s.
THE EARLY 1980S
Matt Taylor and James Parman were members of the 1980-1981 track team. Parman won state in the discus throw at 175 feet, 8 inches in 1980-1981 to capture the Class 4A state championship.
The next year brought two state championships to Tivy. Taylor would capture the 4A state title with a 1,600-meter run of 4:15.60. Parman would break his own record to win the 4A state title for the second time in the discus throw with a score of 184 feet, 7 inches.
In the 1982-1983 season, Taylor would win state again in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:13.50.
Baker was also a member of the track program at the time, making this era a very special time in Dobbs’ life.
OFF THE FIELD
For all of the accomplishments Dobbs achieved on the field, there were many more accomplishments noted off the field.
“I wanted kids to believe in themselves,” Dobbs said. “I wanted kids to reach down and discover that they were capable of doing more than they thought they can do.”
To be honored on March 5 was something very special for Dobbs.
“It was a special feeling,” Dobbs concluded. “It really was.”
