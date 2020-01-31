I grew up in Kerrville. I lived with my grandmother. I am retired now and plan to move back home.
I just read the article about a housing development being build. I wish I had known before it was approved.
My Grandmother moved to Kerrville because she had a heart condition and the air was pure. There used to be TB sanitariums because the air was so good. It is a known fact that 500 new homes will greatly impact the air and water quality.
I don’t know how the tax benefit is worth the possible damages to the environment.
Grace Shand, San Bernardino, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.