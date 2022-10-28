Ollie Hale at National Take-Back Initiative

Ollie Hale Of the Kerrville Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association empties a bottle of unused over-the-counter drugs brought to the Kerrville Police Department on April 30, 2016, during the National Take-Back Initiative, while Olive Truitt sort and bag other drugs.

The Kerrville Police Department will accept unused or expired prescription and nonprescription medicines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

During the Drug Take Back event, Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association volunteers will be on hand to receive and sort the medications. This involves emptying bottles and containers of their contents. The pills are packaged for transportation to the Drug Enforcement Administration for destruction. At prior events, empty pill bottles have been disposed of in the landfill, but this time, Kerrville Police Department is partnering with Boy Scouts and the city Public Works Department to do something different.

