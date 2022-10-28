Ollie Hale Of the Kerrville Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association empties a bottle of unused over-the-counter drugs brought to the Kerrville Police Department on April 30, 2016, during the National Take-Back Initiative, while Olive Truitt sort and bag other drugs.
The Kerrville Police Department will accept unused or expired prescription and nonprescription medicines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
During the Drug Take Back event, Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association volunteers will be on hand to receive and sort the medications. This involves emptying bottles and containers of their contents. The pills are packaged for transportation to the Drug Enforcement Administration for destruction. At prior events, empty pill bottles have been disposed of in the landfill, but this time, Kerrville Police Department is partnering with Boy Scouts and the city Public Works Department to do something different.
David Barrera, assistant director of Public Works, has arranged for recycling receptacles to be on hand at KPD during Drug Take Back, and Axel Peterson of Boy Scouts Troop 111 will take empty pill bottles from the KCPAAA volunteers, verify they are suitable for recycling, and then place all recyclable items in the recycling containers for pickup by Public Works staff at the end of Drug Take Back, according to an email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“This partnership will prevent recyclable plastics from filling our landfill,” Lamb wrote.
Something else new about this year’s Drug Take Back event is that some nonprescription drugs are being donated.
“During Drug Take Back, KPD often receives nonprescription, over-the-counter medications that are new, unopened and not expired,” Lamb wrote. “These medications are simply unwanted and being turned in for safe disposal. KPD recognized that this medication was still viable and reached out to Raphael Clinic to see if they would be able to use this medicine that would otherwise wind up being destroyed.”
Raphael Clinic staff will be on hand Saturday during Drug Take Back to examine and receive any nonprescription, over-the-counter medications that are unused, unopened and not expired that they would be able to use at the clinic.
“This partnership will reduce waste and allow those in need to receive viable medication at no cost,” Lamb wrote.
The event is being held in cooperation with the DEA, which periodically hostsNational Prescription Drug Take Backevents. During theseDrug Take Back Days, temporary drug collection sites are set up in communities nationwide for safe disposal of prescription drugs. Medicine take back options are the best way to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription or over-the-counter medicines.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects KPD’s commitment to our community’s safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and ensuring it is safely disposed of,” reads a city press release.
