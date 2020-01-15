Kerrville’s newest retail stores have announced their grand openings, signifying what should be a busy year for growth and development in the city for 2020.
Hobby Lobby will open its doors on Jan. 27, while Harbor Freight opened this week but will open on Feb. 1.
Both stores, located on the north end of Sidney Baker Street, are adding about 100 jobs to the workforce in Kerrville, and adding to the sales tax base, which has seen a steady climb over the last few years.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Kerrville,” said Terah Byrd, store manager at Harbor Freight. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists—anyone who needs affordable tools.”
Hobby Lobby’s 55,000 square foot store will be one of 106 locations in Texas. The Oklahoma City-based company said the location will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.
Each Hobby Lobby offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
At Harbor Freight, the first 1,000 visitors over the grand opening weekend will receive a tape measure. All visiting customers over the grand opening weekend may enter for a chance to win a $100 Harbor Freight gift card.
The 15,000-square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.
The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mondays through Saturdays.
