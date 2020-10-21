Elizabeth Gregory
June 1940 - October 2020
Elizabeth Gregory, 80, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Kerrville.
She was born on June 23, 1940, in Columbia, South Carolina, to William and Lucille Hutto.
She was raised in Pensacola, Florida, where her family had a bungalow with a dock on Bayou Grande, a channel which led to Pensacola Bay. Generations of her family have happy memories of that house and time spent on the water and on the beaches of Pensacola.
She raised her family in Spring, Texas, where Betty owned several real estate firms in Houston, Texas, and helped thousands of families find good homes in which to live. She was a dedicated real estate broker whose attention to detail and hard work made her very successful.
Her home was always a gathering place, with laughter, food and fellowship. She made everyone feel welcome in her home.
The Gregorys retired to Kerrville in 2013. While here, Betty enjoyed her friends from First United Methodist Church and her neighbors in the Summit.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucille Hutto, and her husband, Irvin Gregory.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Hutto; and her brother, John Hutto, both of South Carolina; by her children, Michael Meyer, and wife, Diane; Carolyn Herring, and husband, Joe; and Stephen Meyer, and wife, Marquette; her stepchildren, Mark Gregory, and spouse Jessica; and Monique Gregory; all from Texas; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 am, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Peterson Hospice and Dietert Center, Kerrville.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
