When the lights went out Friday night at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio, Tivy fought a good battle on the field, but fell short 17-9 on the scoreboard.
Tivy’s playoff hopes would depend on the outcome of a district matchup between Medina Valley and Floresville which was still in progress at the end of the Tivy game.
As it eventually turned out, Floresville knocked off Medina Valley 21-9 which cost the Antlers dearly.
Barring an unexpected miracle, Tivy’s football season has come to an end without a playoff appearance for the first time since 1996.
It would be very easy to put all of the pressure on this young football team on the field this year, but let’s put all of this into perspective.
Like all teams, Tivy did not have an offseason due to COVID-19 which closed down schools in March.
Summer workouts came with new rules.
Personally, it would be unfair to put all of the pressure on the young men who gave it their all on the field this season.
Chalk it up to 2020, the year when everyone’s world changed.
It wasn’t any different for coaches or players.
Everyone had to adjust.
Factor injuries into the equation and then COVID quarantines, you can safely say that this season was unfair compared to the programs of the past that never had to deal with such conflict or obstacles.
A streak is over and that could be a big story if it was chosen to make it such, but I don’t think that should be the focus of any high school program.
Tivy’s future is bright and hopefully normalcy will return sooner than later.
THE RESULT
A cool and gusty north wind blew at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night.
Alamo Heights won the toss, but only produced two yards of offense on their first drive.
Tivy’s first drive was equally challenging as Jake Layton was sacked for a three yard loss on second and nine.
Tivy netted -2 yards of offense on their first drive.
Alamo Heights then stalled after a six yard drive going three and out and this is how it went in the first few drives of the game.
Tivy’s next drive was tough on Layton who was picked off on second and nine.
Alamo Heights responded with a 24-yard field goal to go on top 3-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.
THE BIG PLAY
On the next drive, Tivy faced second and eight at their own 18-yard line.
Jake Layton targeted Fisher Middleton who took it to the house for 82 yards.
Tivy was on fire and motivated to play although the extra point attempt failed due to a fumbled snap.
Tivy led 6-3 only 57 seconds after the Mules had kicked a field goal.
HEIGHTS RESPONDS
Tivy’s lead lasted only 13 seconds as the Mules scored on a 70 yard touchdown pass to go on top 10-6 with 3:54 left in the first quarter.
Just like that, three scoring drives gave the appearance of a shootout potentially.
PENALTIES, PENALTIES, PENALTIES
Tivy then suffered 20 yards of lost yardage on unfortunate penalties.
Layton fumbled a snap and was sacked forcing the Antlers to punt it away.
FANTASTIC DRIVE
Tivy forced Alamo Heights to punt it away on their next drive and the Antlers put together their longest drive of the night.
Tivy had five first downs and marched down the field with Zach Donaldson nailing a 28-yard field goal with 4:40 left in the first half.
NO ADDITIONAL SCORING UNTIL LATE
Describing the rest of the game from this point in time was tough offensively for both teams.
Turnovers, sacks and penalties marred the game on both sides.
Alamo Heights would score on a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 1:45 left in the game to seal the win 17-9.
DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
Hayden Poe was involved in three sacks during the game.
This has been a common trait all season long for this young man.
Hayden Barnett was also part of at least one sack and Jack Patterson had an interception to give the Antlers defensive prowess once again.
WHAT NOW?
Although not completely confirmed, it would appear that Tivy’s football season has ended with the loss to Alamo Heights, who won the district title with a perfect 5-0 mark.
Tivy drops to 2-7 overall and ends up 2-3 in district play.
QUOTABLES
Tivy coach David Jones was hard pressed to find the right words to say after the game.
He was exceptionally proud of his team for overcoming obstacles all season long.
In a season dictated by many things that were beyond anyone’s control, he believed his team gave it their all.
“We fell short,” Jones said. “It’s frustrating. Tough, tough, tough.”
