After making an investment in a West Texas solar power project, the Kerrville Public Utility Board started drawing electricity from the plant after a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
Located in Borden County, the Long Draw Solar Farm will help provide power to more than 6,000 residences in Kerrville as part of KPUB's plan to diversify its sources of electricity, including investing in renewables.
“KPUB is excited to add this renewable project into our diversified power supply portfolio,” said KPUB General Manager and CEO Mike Wittler. “This supports our competitive rate strategy and mission to provide reliable service to our customers at the lowest responsible price.”
Utility agencies in Denton, Garland and New Braunfels partnered with KPUB to purchase 225 megawatts from the farm over the next 15 years. KPUB's purchase equates to 25 megawatts per year.
The farm features 800,000 solar panels across approximately 2,000 acres. ENGIE, one of the largest electric utilities in the world, is the developer of the project, and this marks their largest solar project to-date in North America.
In a news release KPUB said renewable projects, such as Long Draw, are among the lowest cost of energy sources in the utility’s current energy portfolio—meaning that KPUB’s customers will continue to have stable, competitive rates for years to come.
"KPUB has a nationally recognized reputation for providing exceptional electric reliability to its customers, and we’re delighted to help them enhance that ability and provide such a smart energy choice with our Long Draw solar project,” said Laura Beane, Chief Renewables Officer for ENGIE North America. “There’s no question that grid scale solar plays a vital role in providing affordable and reliable, clean power to Texas energy customers, and we look forward to a long relationship with KPUB and sharing the values of exceptional customer service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.