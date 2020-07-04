Kerrville Police Chief David Knight says excessive force, like that used in the May death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, is not what Kerrville officers are trained to do.
“Obviously, nobody can watch that video without coming to the conclusion that was a horrible situation for Mr. Floyd to be placed into,” Knight said. “There’s not an officer here that’s going to look at that and say that was the right thing for those officers to do.”
Knight said his officers are trained to discontinue applying force once a suspect is no longer resisting — something he said wasn’t done in the case of Floyd, who was on the ground and handcuffed as he died.
“Officers are tasked with choosing the correct control technique that rises to the level necessary but doesn’t go beyond that,” Knight said.
The four police officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired and face felony charges.
Following the death of Floyd and several others at the hands of police officers around the country, demonstrations against racism and police brutality have occurred nationwide, including in Kerrville, where residents associated with the Facebook group Peaceful Protesters of the Hill Country have assembled on the Courthouse grounds off and on for weeks. But the enhanced scrutiny of police in recent weeks isn’t necessarily new to Knight.
“We’ve operated under that environment for probably the last 10 years or so — and more so recently,” Knight said. “You have to assume that you’re always under scrutiny, whether it is by somebody who’s just watching you or through the use of the camera systems, cellphone cameras or your own body camera or on-board video.”
Footage taken by officer- or vehicle-mounted cameras isn’t just used as evidence in court, but as a training tool, Knight said. Supervisors at the Kerrville Police Department review five such video recordings for each officer every month, he said. Advice is then given to the officers based on the supervisor’s observations.
Videos of police incidents recorded in other jurisdictions nationwide also are used for training purposes, Knight said.
Kerrville officers are trained to only use as much force as is necessary to secure the compliance of a suspect. Types of “control measures” used in an encounter with a suspect range from an officer’s physical presence, the presence of multiple officers, verbal commands, handcuffs and varying levels of physical force intended to be applied on a continuum depending upon the perceived threat.
Kerrville police officers have a use-of-force rate of less than 1%, Knight said.
“Locally we take a lot of pains to go through and review what we do on an annual basis,” Knight said.
In Floyd’s situation, Knight said, it would have been advisable to use a tool to restrain him in a police vehicle. The Kerrville Police Department utilizes inexpensive leg restraints for such purposes, and there are effective techniques to get suspects into vehicles, Knight said. He said he’s not sure why these measures weren’t used in Minneapolis.
Local public demonstrations have been peaceful, despite differing opinions on the case.
“We should all, as citizens, welcome that type of expression from our citizens, because they certainly have the right to do that,” Knight said.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer recently voiced frustration during a commissioners court meeting with the level of unrest across the nation and indicated he believed police, in many cases, weren’t being allowed to keep the peace.
The political activity since the Floyd incident has resulted in some officers not coming into work or resigning. During a recent interview, Knight said that hasn’t happened in Kerrville.
Hierholzer also voiced concern that the current climate may result in fewer people wanting to join law enforcement. He repeated the concern not long afterward in a Facebook post where he said the media had already convicted the four officers involved in the Floyd incident.
“If they don’t (get a fair trial) I feel it will truly harm our country’s ability to hire anybody that is truly qualified to do this job,” Hierholzer posted. “That will affect us all.”
Even prior to the demonstrations, it was a challenge to find officers who can meet the Kerrville Police Department’s high standards, Knight said. Not as many millennials want to be police officers as previous generations, Knight said, but “it’s too early to say” whether the current political environment affects recruitment at the local department.
“We still find a segment that wants to be public servants and provide for the guardianship of our community, and we’re continuing to seek those individuals,” Knight said.
Another concern for law enforcement is “optics” — how something seems to outsiders. This recently led one nearby agency to take more measures than it otherwise would have in what it called a “routine incident.”
On June 2, the San Marcos Police Department released a lengthy description on Facebook of an incident involving the arrest of two black men accused of shoplifting. One of the men was issued a citation, while the other was arrested due to an outstanding warrant. But officers claimed one suspect resisted arrest, prompting them to fight the man to the ground.
“Although this was a fairly routine incident and something officers encounter often, nothing is routine these days given the very tense atmosphere our nation is experiencing,” states the SMPD post.
But Knight said how a situation might be perceived won’t cause Kerrville police officers to pull back from their duties.
“Optics won’t play a part in the way we’re operating,” Knight said. “We have a mission as police officers to protect life and property, to deter crime and to respond to crime in the community, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
