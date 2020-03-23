FILE - In this Friday, June 21, 2019, file photo, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a news conference at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas. Patrick said Monday, March 23, 2020, that the U.S. should go back to work in the face of global coronavirus pandemic and that people who are over the age of 70 can “take care of ourselves.” His remarks on Fox News came on the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster declaration. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)