The Hill Country remains in a very moist weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on a daily basis.
Rain chances should be lower overall, but heavy downpours remain possible, and frequent lightning may occur in the stronger storms that develop.
COOLER-THAN-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
Temperatures remain cool for late May. Daytime highs remain in the lower 80s.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that pop up.
Brief heavy downpours, small hail and frequent lightning will be possible near any storms that develop Thursday.
CLOUDY AND SEASONABLY COOL OVERNIGHT
The clouds continue with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCES FRIDAY
Rain chances will be isolated to widely scattered in nature Friday.
Partly sunny skies develop with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that develop.
RAIN CHANCE COULD GO UP THIS WEEKEND
Models are advertising higher rain chances over the weekend, but this remains to be seen.
