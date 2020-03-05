There’s no hesitation from Hulda Quebe when it comes to why she’s looking forward to playing Kerrville this weekend. In fact, there are many reasons she’s looking forward to joining her sisters on stage at the Cailloux Theater.
First off, she and her sisters, better known as The Quebe Sisters, will be playing for a cause — to help support the Hill Country Youth Orchestra.
Secondly, they’re playing as the opening act for Texas Hill Country legend Robert Earl Keen.
Finally, and for some maybe most importantly, they like Kerrville.
Those are three pretty good reasons.
“This event is a really special event and we’ve done it before and we’ve really had a great time,” Quebe said. “It’s such a great cause."
The event is Saturday’s Robert Earl Keen 8 p.m. concert at the Cailloux Theater to benefit the Hill Country Youth Orchestras. It’s the 13th year that Keen has hosted the concert and it’s something he continues to be passionate about.
“I’m committed to HCYO,” Keen said. “I want the fine folks of Kerrville to know it is the only program of its kind in the country. Aside from the concert, we spend countless hours throughout the year creating awareness and alternative income streams for HCYO. How can you argue with helping children learn about the magic of music?”
You certainly won’t get any argument from Quebe, who started her musical journey as a child by learning to play the violin. This is the second year the sisters have played the event.
“For us to be a part of that evening, and for Robert Earl Keen to ask us to come back, it is really fun,” Hulda said.
Hulda and her sisters, Grace and Sophia, have been playing together for 15 years. They are a Western Progressive Swing band with influences from the Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Willie Nelson and Count Basie. Their sound is unique — uniquely Texan, as well.
“We are really passionate about helping kids to have access to music because we did when we were young,” Quebe said. “It’s been an incredible ride so far.”
Quebe said it was her mother who led the sisters into music — through violin lessons. Initially, the sisters focused on the violin, until a music teacher suggested something a bit different.
“Being from Texas our violin teacher said ‘oh, there’s a fiddle contest in town and you might have fun going to that,’” Quebe explained. “So, we did and then we were like what’s this fiddling thing, and that’s really how we got started.”
Fast forward more than 15 years and now the sisters are full-time performers, touring around the country and making music in small venues. Later this spring they will play in Greenville before making performing on April 3 at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.
The sisters grew up in north Texas, eventually falling into the Western Swing genre, and then they were introduced to the music Bob Wills, who along with the Texas Playboys helped popularize the Western Swing music until his death in 1975.
As children, the Quebe sisters took quickly to the fiddle lessons and their collective sound started to take shape.
“Since we’re sisters and we are all playing the fiddle there is a very long tradition to playing the fiddle — to have double, and triple fiddles,” Quebe said.
That sound was solely instrumental, and it drew the attention of Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, who invited the teenaged girls to play at the Grand Ole Opry. That changed everything for them.
“(Skaggs) said y’all need to sing,” Quebe said. “We laughed and said naw we don’t want to sing, and he was right though. When you get advice from someone like Ricky Skaggs, who goes ‘y’all should try singing,’ we did.”
From that moment forward, the Quebe Sisters became a group that not only played the fiddle but put their voices front and center of their music. The harmonies and the sound that creates are definitely nostalgic, but the sound is also innovative.
“We’ve never tried to be the kind of band that was like a throwback band,” Quebe said. “How we sound is kind of a direct correlation to the music we’ve listened to our whole lives.”
In their self-titled album, which was recorded in Austin early last year, and was released in September, the sisters mixed in some of the standards with their own works. Sophia Quebe wrote two songs and collaborated with Grace Quebe on a third.
“We’ve never really had our own originals on an album,” Hulda said. “We also found some other songs written by some other folks that we really fell in love with that weren’t in the Western Swing repertoire. Also, our band instrumentation is really unique.”
However, Hulda Quebe said incorporating different types of music into Western Swing fits into the genre.
“The cool thing about Western Swing is that it really is a melting pot,” Quebe said. “Bob Wills wanted to call it Western Jazz because they were listening to everything coming during their day. They were really progressive for their time. Bob Wills was the first one to bring drums into the Grand Ole Opry.”
Of course, Wills incorporated yodeling into his music. That, in itself, pays homage to a true Kerrville legend – Jimmie Rodgers, who is considered the father of country music. Rodgers’ style of yodeling has not made it into the Quebe Sisters sound — yet.
And they’re still listening to everything they can get their hands on to these days because the sound is still a work in progress.”
“We’ve listened to everything over the years, to be honest,” Quebe said. “We listened to a lot of swing music, early Jazz, and Western Swing, every kind of country music you can think of. We got to be huge Ray Price fans.”
It’s a sound that will fill the Cailoux on Saturday night, and there’s no place the Quebe Sisters would rather be than right here in Kerrville performing.
