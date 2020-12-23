Caleb Hebert-Dwyer scored 19 points and hit three three-point shots Tuesday in a neck and neck shootout against New Braunfels Canyon.
Tivy ended up falling to the Cougars 62-55 at Antler Gymnasium.
The game was tight throughout with Canyon going on top 28-26 at intermission.
Hebert-Dwyer had hot hands once again and Jaden Frausto scored 12 points, all of them three point buckets.
Max Kludt even hit a triple from beyond the arc, but Canyon proved to be too much for the Antlers in the end.
Up next, Tivy travels to Austin Tuesday, Dec. 29 to take on Austin McCallum at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.