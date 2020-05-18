Eric Matthew Rowan, born January 14, 1989, was a happy, loving and helpful son and grandson.
On May 12, 2020, Eric passed away suddenly, and the world will be a lesser place without him.
He had a terrific laugh, a ready smile and a hug for everyone. Aside from being a luminous presence wherever he went, Eric also had numerous outstanding achievements.
A member of the Mensa Club, Eric was a brilliant worker who climbed the ranks of the restaurant industry. He constantly exceeded expectations and worked his way up from a cook at CiCi’s pizza, progressed to a Sous-chef, and eventually achieved general management at Vail Resorts Colorado.
All who knew him are heartbroken by this tragic loss.
Eric had a kind heart, an adventurous spirit and a gypsy soul. He will be monumentally missed.
Eric leaves behind his grandmother, Cecilia Preece; father, Calvin Rowan and stepmother, Estella; mother, Kay Steadham and Dad 2, Rick; sister, Carrie Mennella and spouse, Sergio; sister, Jacque Kincaide and spouse, Jacob; brother, Justin Steadham and spouse Jennifer; sister, Megan Deaton and spouse, Nathan; nephews, Hayden, Keaton, Weston and Wyatt; nieces, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn, Madelyn, Novalee, Jocelyn and Hartlee; as well as an unending list of friends.
A life too brief, but oh so brilliant.
Private services for family will be held.
