George Eugene (BO) Moss
August 1936 - November 2020
George Eugene (BO) Moss passed away from this life on November 7, 2020. He was born in Wagoner Co., Oklahoma to Walter and Anna Moss on August 13, 1936. Bo married the love of his life, Marvel Ann Skaggs of Junction on June 9, 1962.
Bo attended Tivy High School and joined the Kerrville Police Department serving from 1958 to 1963, part of that time under his father, the chief. After leaving the police department, he went to work for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company until he purchased The Inn Exxon in 1967. During this time, he also owned Keller’s Liquor Store in Kerrville. In early 1992, he built and opened Moss Motors where he worked along side his children until his death.
Bo was an avid rancher and enjoyed spending all of his spare time operating the family ranch in Junction, Texas.
Bo was preceded in death by his sisters, Daisy Crouch and Ellen Felts of Kerrville.
Bo was survived by his wife of 58 years, Marvel Moss; son, Marvin Moss and wife Dot; daughter, Ann Moss; grandchildren, Ryan Moss and wife Brittany, Ashley McDonald and fiancé Kyle McCormick and Leeann Broach; great-grandchildren, Emma and Nolan Moss. Bo leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Friday November 13, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will immediately follow in Junction, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
