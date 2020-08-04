After weeks of trying to give the most accurate numbers possible when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, we are finally ready to throw our hands up over how Texas reports the statistics.
The final straw? First a huge influx of new deaths with the promise that this was going to be a more accurate accounting of COVID-19’s impact on the state. The number was 313 — a shocking jump on Wednesday due to delays between when deaths occur vs. when they appear on reports. Then on Thursday, the state announced that it was walking back some of those because of an “automation error.”
Here’s how The Associated Press reported it on Thursday night: State health officials have lowered their surging total COVID-19 death count slightly, saying an automation error in a switch in its counting method erroneously added about 225 fatalities to the total.
This is starting to get problematic for everyone because the state can’t get it right. On Thursday, the number was 322, which was another big single-day statistic. So, at one point we had 635 Texans die from the virus, according to two days of reported deaths, and then the next minute, state officials are revising.
At the same time, the state was also working to update the fatality statistics in a more timely manner, which led to more confusion. As an example, Thursday’s 322 deaths were not from a 24-hour period but from as far back as 10 days because there was a backlog of death certificates to be processed — including two from Kerr County, which no one here was aware of because those patients died somewhere outside of the county.
The delay between the time of actual death and when deaths are reported publicly is understandable but challenging enough to stay on top of, but then add to that multiple revisions. There’s no wonder people are losing confidence in the numbers.
Coronavirus has been one of the most divisive issues facing our community, state and nation, and it’s the data that has been the problem. Plenty of people don’t trust the data. To make it even more complicated, you have passionate arguments on both sides of the divide about it — and both have a tendency to say someone is lying.
A productive debate is impossible to have without solid data.
While we’re appreciative of the complex reality the virus has brought to the public health community, these flubs in reporting have to improve so that our communities can have a clearer picture of the actual toll the virus is taking and in the results of the mitigation efforts that have been put in place.
Ultimately, the constant tracking and reporting of infection, hospitalization and death rates is about knowing where we stand and formulating plans of action. But if we’re going to go through the effort of reporting this data to the public, through the Texas Department of State Health Services, who then passes it along to local officials, we need assurance they’re going to get it right.
At this point it all feels very questionable and confusing, and that’s not a good thing for the general public when it comes to making important decisions about moving forward in their daily lives.
