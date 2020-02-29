People were ready for the doors to open at Notre Dame Catholic Church’s Social Center on Saturday because they wanted to help.
They were there to start the process to see if they would be a possible match to donate bone marrow to 20-year-old Makenna Erickson, who suffers from severe aplastic anemia — a disease where the bone marrow can suddenly stop working.
Since Oct. 5, Makenna’s mom, Michelle Erickson, has gone from knowing nothing about bone marrow to become an advocate.
“I went from zero to 100%,” Michelle said of her knowledge.
For most of the day, Michelle was greeting the prospective donors through BeTheMatch.org, which is an international donor registry and is facilitating the match. On Saturday, Samuel Hillhouse was taking names and information of people who wanted to swab their cheeks to see if they could be someone to help Makenna.
One of the people he was helping was Olivia Ortiz, who was there with her 10-month old daughter, Madeline, and her reason for being there was simple: It was the right thing to do.
That’s exactly why Brock Billeiter stopped by as well. “I didn’t have a problem doing it,” he said.
The challenge was finding enough people in the 18-44 age group to donate. More than 10 people were too old, but Michelle said she was grateful that the stopped by no matter. Others stopped by to lend their support and another dropped off flowers.
Hillhouse emphasized that’s it’s still not too late to help out, and those interested can still join the registry by texting Makenna to 61474. Information about the registry is also available by calling Melinda Davis at (361) 438-2785, or by email at melinda.dixon@gencure.org.
Be The Match reports that when it comes to matching human leukocyte antigen types (important to bone marrow), some ethnic groups have more complex tissue types than others. Thus, finding someone from a similar ethnic background will result in a more successful transplant.
On the Be The Match registry, Caucasian people are 77% likely to find a donor; American Indian or Alaska Native, 57%; Hispanic or Latino, 46%; Asian or Pacific Islander, 41%; and African American or black, 23%.
Still, there were at least 18 people who stopped by who could be a possible match, and that’s a good start.
If no donor is found, Makenna will get a transplant from her brother, but it is only a half match and is less likely to be successful than a full match due to a greater risk of her body rejecting it.
