Free COVID-19 testing will be available until 5 p.m. Friday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27.
No appointment or physician referral is necessary to obtain a test, according to a Kerr County press release.
“We’ll work on having another (testing) date in April,” said Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney, who heads emergency management efforts for the city.
Anyone experiencing symptoms now or who thinks they’ve been exposed to someone
positive for the virus should self-isolate immediately and call their primary doctor, the press release reads. If they do not have a doctor, they may call the Peterson Urgent Care at 830-258-7669 for assistance.
Peterson Health’s free COVID-19 information-only hotline is 830-896-4200, Option 1, available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
