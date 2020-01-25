Schreiner University men's basketball team missed 14 3-pointers and 13 free throws and saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Saturday against visiting Texas Lutheran, 71-64.
The Mountaineers were also playing without senior Paul Wells who suffered a death in the family. Wells averages 14.1 points per game and six rebounds.
Without Wells, the Mountaineers couldn't hold off Texas Lutheran in the second half. The Mountaineers had leads as big as 13 points in the first half against the Bulldogs, who came into the game in second place in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
For Schreiner the potential to put itself back into the race for a better seed in the conference tournament slipped away in the second half when the team fell apart offensively.
Leading scorer Alex Dehoyos was limited to 12 points, but the Mountaineers got a tremendous lift from reserves J'Sean Miller and Bronson Evans, who both got starts on Saturday. Miller scored a team-high 16 points in 35 minutes for the Mountaineers. Evans scored 12 points.
The loss drops the Mountaineers to 4-6 in the conference.
