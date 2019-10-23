The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook alert for Kerr and nearby counties.
"Late Thursday through Friday, an unstable weather pattern and a cold front will combine to bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rainfall possible," states the alert. "In addition, a few strong to near severe storms, with hail and gusty winds, could develop along and west of I-35 late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night."
There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight in Kerrville after 1 a.m., according to the most recent forecast from the National Weather Service. There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday with rainfall amounts betwee a tenth and quarter of an inch, and higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
