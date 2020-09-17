A man reported someone stole items valued more than $1,200 from an unlocked vehicle.
The man told police the items went missing sometime the night of Sept. 11-12 while the vehicle was parked in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“The complainant reported the following items as being stolen from the vehicle: A plastic cup with an estimated $40 worth of miscellaneous change, 2 cordless drills valued at $300, 2 batteries for the drills valued at $50 each, 2 Hand Seamers valued at $350 each, an Edgemaster valued at $200, and a TOMTOM GPS valued at $350,” Lamb said in a Sept. 17 email.
The case was forwarded to the KPD Criminal Investigations Unit, Lamb said.
