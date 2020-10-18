The turnout for the 2020 election has been huge in Kerr County after the first five days of early voting, and the county had 31% of its registered voters casting ballots.
However, the Kerr County voting was not without a hitch and it is unclear how county voting officials are resolving a matter raised by Kerrville City Council incumbent Delayne Sigerman and Mayor Bill Blackburn. Both said they were aware that some residents, mostly who live in Comanche Trace, were given incorrect ballots that did not include the city elections.
In a call to The Kerrville Daily Times, Blackburn said he thought the incorrect ballots was an accident, attributing the mistake to a poll working not realizing that Comanche Trace was in the Kerrville city limits. In a social media post, Sigerman urged people to make sure they had the right ballots.
"Several voters who live in and around the Comanche Trace area have reported that they were given incorrect ballots which did not include the Kerrville City Council candidates," Sigerman said in a Facebook post. "This may have resulted in eligible votes not being cast for the Kerrville City Council race."
Sigerman and mayoral challenger David Barker are both residents of Comanche Trace.
Efforts to reach Kerr County election officials for comment about the issue over the weekend were unsuccessful.
Even with a potential mistake, Kerr County’s enthusiasm to cast votes at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the Ingram Independent School District was among the strongest in the state of Texas. In counties with more than 30,000 registered voters, Kerr County had the best turnout with more than 9,000 people casting votes in person, and another 2,600 casting votes by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.