A Kerrville woman was sentenced to two years in prison for driving while intoxicated after she admitted to violating felony probation.
Tirza Kaylene Holguin, born in 1986, had pleaded guilty to felony DWI in 2018 and signed a five-year probation agreement. She had pleaded guilty to a felony charge because of at least two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions. In Texas, anyone who already has at least two DWI convictions faces a felony charge if accused of another DWI.
During a July 10 hearing before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., Holguin admitted to violating probation, court records state. Emerson sentenced her to prison and credited 34 days to her sentence for time spent in jail awaiting court hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.