A cold front will stall just north of the Hill Country during the day Thursday. Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler for some of the area on Thursday and Friday.
The front may trigger a couple of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. This favors areas north of Kerrville and north of Interstate 10 in general.
HIGHER HUMIDITY THURSDAY
Humidity values will be high enough for some morning clouds across the region Thursday morning.
Once the clouds burn off, it becomes mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing to between 95 and 100 degrees. Heat index values will be above 100 in the afternoon hours. The morning clouds may be just enough to keep us below 100 degrees with regard to the air temperature.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day.
A stray thunderstorm is possible, mainly north of Kerrville.
A touch of Saharan dust could bring hazy conditions across the area throughout the day.
LOW CLOUDS DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT
The humidity becomes increasingly uncomfortable during the overnight hours. Low stratus clouds develop after midnight and continue through mid-morning Friday.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
A DEGREE OR TWO COOLER FRIDAY
A few clouds are expected during the day Friday. Rain chances appear to remain east of Kerrville toward Houston on Friday afternoon. I expect most areas to be dry locally.
High temperatures top out in the middle to upper 90s. This could be a few degrees cooler than we have seen most of the week.
South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Once again, low amounts of Saharan dust may create a slight haze across the region.
MORE OF THE SAME THIS WEEKEND
High pressure should hold rain opportunities to a minimum. Low temperatures hold in the lower middle 70s each night with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each day on Saturday and Sunday.
Daytime heating could lead to a stray thunderstorm during the peak heating hours of the day, but this chance remains very low.
If all goes well, we should get a break from the Saharan dust Saturday and Sunday.
