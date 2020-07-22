Ingram volleyball players strive to win to honor Sandy Thomason's memory

The Ingram volleyball players wanted to console Tim and Madisen Thomason, so on one evening in early February, they decided to pay the father and daughter a visit at their home.
They walked through the front door without knocking. They knew they’re always welcome at the Thomason household; they’re extended family.
For the last two years, Tim and his wife Sandy have been Ingram volleyball’s biggest fans, attending all 40 matches in 2019. Sandy was the de facto team mom. She celebrated with the Lady Warriors after big wins, made fatheads for each of them for the playoffs, and was a constant source of support for the Lady Warriors.
And for the last six months, Ingram’s volleyball players have been trying to be a source of comfort for Tim and Madisen. Sandy unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 5. She and Tim would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Feb. 27. Her daughter Madisen was 14 years old when she lost her mother. Sandy was only 45.
“She loved everyone for no reason,” Ingram senior captain Karlie Bonam said. “She was just there for anyone and everyone. She just treated us like we were a family.”
That’s why Tim was filled with joy when he saw so many family members standing inside his house that February, only a few days after Sandy’s passing. They were there for Madisen. They drove her to Bonzai, her favorite restaurant. Next, they visited the Empty Cross, one of Madisen’s favorite locations. There, they released balloons into the sky.
“That meant the world to me,” Tim said. “And it meant the world to my daughter too.”
The Lady Warriors have continued to find ways to honor the Thomason family, deciding to dedicate the upcoming season to Sandy. When the coronavirus pandemic canceled their offseason program, the players conducted their own offseason workouts. During the summer, they trained on sand courts in 100-degree temperatures, even when the status of their season remained in doubt.
On Tuesday, they received permission from the UIL to begin practicing on Aug. 3. The Lady Warriors have already made the hashtag #S4S (State for Sandy) their motto for the upcoming season.
After all, Sandy always believed they could win a state title. The Lady Warriors intend to do just that.
“Every team is motivated to win, but we are motivated for a bigger cause,” Ingram senior captain Anna Crittenden said. “We thought last year was big … but this year it’s so much bigger that we go to state.”
***
Tim noticed the single red rose as soon as he entered Ingram’s gym; it was resting in the same spot where his wife watched Ingram volleyball matches.
Many of Ingram’s volleyball players also play basketball, so naturally, Tim and Sandy attended every Ingram girls hoops game. The Lady Warriors decided to honor Sandy before their game against Marion on Feb. 7, two days after her passing. They surprised Tim and Madisen by placing a rose in Sandy’s empty seat. Then after the national anthem, each player approached Tim and Madisen in the bleachers and gave each of them a pink rose. Before they returned to the court, each of them made sure to embrace the father and daughter.
“One of the most amazing times in the gym I’ve ever had,” Tim said.
It’s hard to believe that the Thomasons’ relationship with Ingram athletics began as a parental obligation. In 2018, Madisen was playing volleyball for Ingram’s middle school team. She knew she could improve by watching the older girls play, so she convinced her parents to take her to Ingram’s home match against Comfort.
Originally, Tim wasn’t too enamored at the prospect of spending a Tuesday evening in Ingram’s gym.
“Are you serious?” Tim remembers asking Sandy at the time. “We have to go to a volleyball game? I don’t even like volleyball.”
His attitude changed within the first 60 seconds of the match. He noticed how effortlessly Makenna Gelsone glided across the court to set passes for her teammates; he marveled at how high Bonam rose above the net to block Comfort’s attacks and admired the way Crittenden consistently smashed the ball past Comfort’s front line.
Within the first 60 seconds, the Lady Warriors had gained a diehard fan. After their four-set win over Comfort, Tim obtained the rest of the 2018 schedule from the school; he and Sandy attended every match since.
“Volleyball games were our date nights,” Tim said. “We would go out of town for the volleyball games. It was fun for us. We shared this amazing passion for this varsity team.”
During Ingram’s historic 2019 season, Tim and Sandy made an effort to congratulate each player after every match. The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, loved having such devoted fans. They knew the couple, unlike their parents, weren’t obligated to go to games, but were there because they genuinely loved watching them play. They gradually grew closer to Tim and Sandy throughout the season.
That’s when Tim discovered the Lady Warriors weren’t just exceptional volleyball players, but also excellent role models for Madisen. He realized they were endearingly quirky. The Lady Warriors belted out the lyrics to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since you’ve Been Gone” before every match. They sang so loudly during bus rides from matches that their coach Tony Vela often had to remind them to lower their volume. Sometimes, they even sang during pregame warmups.
He also noticed the Lady Warriors were strong leaders. The varsity players didn’t just attend every junior varsity match, they were the team’s loudest fans. Outside the court, the Lady Warriors assisted Tim and Sandy with their nonprofit organization, The Blind Faith Foundation, babysitting volunteers’ children during charity events.
“There isn’t one player on the team who doesn’t love to give and who doesn’t go the extra mile for anyone in need,” Tim said. “Every single one of them is absolutely amazing.”
After the Lady Warriors bludgeoned Comfort in four sets on Oct. 29 to win their first district title since 1991, Tim and Sandy wanted to do something special for the team. So, they contacted Jesse Olvera from Kwik Signs to see if he could make fatheads for each player before Ingram’s first playoff match against Gateway.
The Lady Warriors were moved by the gesture. When they entered the Llano’s gym on Nov. 4 and saw Sandy surrounded by their fatheads, their pre-match butterflies instantly vanished. They rolled to a four-set win over Gateway to secure their first playoff win in years.
Sandy and Tim, of course, congratulated the girls after the match.
“Before him, we didn’t really have anyone who really invested in us, because no one really invested in volleyball at Ingram,” Crittenden said. “It meant a lot having someone who actually believed in us and supported us. … I feel like he’s our dad. He’s someone we can always go to. He’s always there for us.”
***
The Lady Warriors wanted to reciprocate Sandy’s love during the most painful time of Tim and Madisen’s lives.
Taking Madisen to the Empty Cross wasn’t a one-time gesture. The Lady Warriors continued to visit the Thomason household every single night for several weeks. Sometimes they took her to get her nails done; other times they went swimming with her. But mainly, they tried to be a source of love for her.
“They are her sisters,” Tim said. “They have really helped her grow, mentally, physically and have encouraged her that she really can make a difference.”
The Lady Warriors also included Madisen in their off-season training. They helped her add zip to her serves and improve her passing. Most importantly, they bolstered her confidence so that she could excel at the sport.
“I was really bad at volleyball, but now I am a lot better,” Madisen said. “I hang out with them a lot. … I love them all a lot.”
When Madisen returned to school for the first time since her mother’s passing, her 10 older sisters welcomed her back, encouraging her to approach them if she needed any help.
“We will be there for her,” Gelsone said. “We aren’t going to leave her ever.”
***
On July 16, Tim and Madisen enjoyed their morning coffee together on a patio overlooking the Guadalupe River.
It’s been almost six months since they lost the rock in their lives. Every day has been a struggle, but Tim has been amazed at how much love he’s received in the last six months.
The Lady Warriors’ weren’t the only group who rallied around the Thomasons during the last six months. Ingram’s administrators still text Tim to see if he needs anything. Tim jokes that he’s received so much food he could feed roughly five armies. The Ingram football and baseball teams have also reached out to the family.
“That’s what is crazy: Six months later and they are still helping us out,” Tim said. “They are still encouraging us, still loving on myself and my daughter. That’s what is amazing. … It’s been a major blessing for us, and I don’t think we could have done it without them.”
Tim is sure the upcoming volleyball season will help with the mourning process. During a year filled with grief, he’s hoping the Lady Warriors give him reasons to smile this fall.
He still plans to bring two portable chairs to every match, leaving an open seat for Ingram’s biggest fan.
“2020 has been a year of pure faith,” Tim said. “God has a bigger plan, and there are a lot more people who we can touch through his love. That’s our motto: Love others for no reason. And I am going to continue to do that, no matter if there’s a season or not.”
