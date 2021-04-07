The Harper Longhorns and Johnson City Eagles came into Tuesday night’s baseball game with a perfect district record of 3-0.
Only one team walked away with a victory.
The Harper Longhorns built an early 4-1 lead after one inning, but Johnson City answered.
The Eagles scored five runs in the top of the third and regained the lead, 6-4, after three innings of play.
The next four innings went to Harper, scoring eight unanswered runs, defeating Johnson City, 12-6.
Harper’s 12 runs came off of 11 hits and no errors.
Johnson City made too many mistakes, with a total of eight errors during the game.
Newt Eaheart pitched a complete game, throwing 110 pitches and striking out seven batters.
Eaheart threw 64 strikes and gave up eight hits for the Longhorns.
Gray Porter went 3-for-5 at the plate, recording three RBIs and scoring one run for Harper.
Zane Schubert also had a terrific offensive performance, driving three runs across the plate, going 2-for-3 in the batter's box.
Dalton Brown scored three runs, including a triple to right field in the bottom of the first inning. Schubert came up big in the bottom of the fourth inning, hitting a double to left field, scoring Wilson Tobin, for the Longhorns.
Ethan Crawford also doubled to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring the first of two runs by Jackson Davis.
Bryson Lake, Davis and Porter had a stolen base apiece, leading the team in stolen bases.
Defensively, Eaheart and Lake were credited with forcing a double play.
“Our kids played with a passion for the game like I have never seen before,” Harper coach Scott Lake said. “Newt Eaheart pitched a gem of a game.”
Lake felt it was the best team effort he has seen this year.
“We played great defense!” Lake exclaimed. “Offensively, we had great approaches at the plate. Best all around game we have played yet! It was fun to watch.”
With the win, Harper improves to 16-4, overall and 4-0, district.
