Kerr County saw its single biggest day for coronavirus cases yet with 28 new cases since Saturday, but 17 of those fell on Monday afternoon.
The city of Kerrville made that announcement at 5:15 p.m. when the cases were announced, which drove the total number of people infected with COVID-19 to 101, but 76 cases are still active. There has been one fatality.
Peterson Health said there were two people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with the virus. Their condition remains unknown.
All of this is set against a shifting backdrop of a surge of cases since Memorial Day Weekend across Texas. On Monday, another 4,400 people were diagnosed with the virus and the number of people hospitalized across the state continued to soar to 5,900 people on Monday.
In the San Antonio trauma service area, which includes Kerr County, more than 900 people were hospitalized.
