Patricia K. Juenke
September 1949 - November 2020
Patricia K. Juenke, 71, of Kerrville, Texas passed away at Peterson Regional Medical Center on November 29, 2020.
Patsy was born in Kerrville on September 4, 1949. She attended Notre Dame Catholic School and was a graduate of Tivy High School. A lifetime resident of Kerrville, she was employed by the Schreiner National Bank until its close, the Texas Workforce Commission and finally at Dealers Electric prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Juenke and Wanda Fiedler Juenke.
An only child, she had a close relationship with her extended family who were always a part of her life. She will be greatly missed by Riley, her cat who was her constant companion for many years.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 7 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville. Burial will follow next to her parents in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Her family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to her caregivers, most notably, Elodia Garcia and Julie Davis. Both Elodia and Julia were caretakers for Patsy’s mother, Wanda, for many years and have provided the same excellent care for Patsy. We are deeply appreciative.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
